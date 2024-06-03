Gautam Gambhir as India coach: Here's what KKR mentor said about it

Gautam Gambhir, who is in the running to become the new coach of the Indian cricket team, said that he would love to coach the Men in Blue if given an opportunity. The deadline for filling out the application to be an India coach ended on May 27; it is not clear whether Gambhir applied for the position.

What did Gambhir say about coaching India?

Speaking after an event in Dubai on Sunday, June 2, Gambhir said that there is no bigger honour than coaching the national team.

"There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians. And more across the globe as well. And when you represent India, how can it get bigger than that," asked the 42-year-old.





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs SA head-to-head, New York pitch, weather report Answering how he can help the Indian team win an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, Gambhir said, "I think it's not me that will help India win the World Cup, it is 140 crore Indians that will help India win the World Cup."

"If everyone starts praying for us, and we start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup. The most important thing is to be fearless and yes, I would love to coach India," he added.

Gambhir in the reckoning to be India's head coach

Ever since the former India opener won the IPL 2024 as a mentor with KKR, his name has been circulated as the man to replace Rahul Dravid as the national team's head coach.

Rahul Dravid's contract ended at the end of the ODI World Cup 2023, but he is serving an extension provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

What did Sourav Ganguly say about Gambhir coaching India?

With Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, already confirming that he wants someone who understands the Indian domestic cricket system and someone who could understand and communicate with players better, it is evident that the BCCI will give preference to an Indian for the job.