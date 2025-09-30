ICC Women's WC 2025: IND-W vs SL-W pitch report, Guwahati Stadium key stats

India will begin their Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign against co-hosts Sri Lanka, eyeing their maiden ICC title after decades of near-misses, today at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side enters the tournament with momentum, having recently toppled England and pushed Australia in a high-scoring series. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s blistering form at the top and Jemimah Rodrigues’ composed presence in the middle order give the batting a solid base

The return of Renuka Singh bolsters an otherwise inexperienced pace attack, supported by spinners Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav. Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, will rely on home advantage and the promise of young all-rounder Dewmi Vihanga. With India’s batting strength against Sri Lanka’s spirited unit, the opening clash promises intensity and sets the tone for the tournament.

But how is the wicket in Guwahati expected to behave during the match, and what are the key stats of the venue? Take a look. Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati: Pitch report for IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match The surface at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is regarded as batting-friendly and often produces high-scoring encounters. With consistent bounce and decent pace on offer, batters can trust the wicket and play their shots with confidence, particularly during the powerplay overs. As the match progresses, the pitch may slow down slightly, bringing spinners and change-of-pace bowlers into play, but it generally continues to assist stroke-making. Bowlers will need to rely on variations and discipline to succeed here. Overall, conditions are expected to favour batters, setting the stage for another run-fest.

Most recent ODI match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati The last ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium was played on 10 January 2023, when India faced Sri Lanka in the opening match of their bilateral series. Batting first, India posted a massive 373/7, powered by Virat Kohli’s 113, Rohit Sharma’s 83, and Shubman Gill’s 70. Kasun Rajitha claimed three wickets for Sri Lanka. In reply, the visitors managed 306/8 despite skipper Dasun Shanaka’s valiant unbeaten 108. Umran Malik struck thrice while Mohammed Siraj picked two. India won convincingly by 67 runs, with Kohli adjudged Player of the Match for his classy century.