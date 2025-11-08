Harleen to Kranti: Full list of rewards for India's Women's WC 2025 heroes

Indian cricket witnessed a historic event last Sunday when the women’s team outclassed South Africa to win the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup in the final hosted in Navi Mumbai. The nation erupted in joy when skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took the final catch to hand India their maiden senior women’s ICC trophy. While it was a historic night at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Academy, the celebrations did not stop there.

What followed the victory was an avalanche of national pride and gratitude — from the BCCI's record-breaking rewards to state governments bestowing cash prizes, jobs, and even promises that changed lives.

India’s Road to Glory India’s march to the World Cup crown was built on teamwork, temperament, and tactical brilliance. The team topped the group stage, edged out Australia in a tense semi-final, and outplayed South Africa in the final to secure a 52-run victory. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana emerged as the team’s batting backbone with 434 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.25, while all-rounder Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Tournament for her 22 wickets — the most by any bowler in the competition. With Jemimah Rodrigues’ century in the semi-final, Shafali Verma’s record 87, and consistent breakthroughs from new-ball star Kranti Gaud, India’s campaign was a blend of flair and resilience — the hallmark of a champion side.

How Indian players are rewarded post ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph Harmanpreet Kaur Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who marshalled her resources with poise and tactical sharpness to help the Women in Blue create history, received ₹11 lakh from the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) along with her share of the BCCI’s ₹51-crore prize pool and the ICC’s USD 4.48 million (₹37 crore) purse. Smriti Mandhana India’s most dependable run-maker Smriti Mandhana was the heartbeat of the batting unit. Her 434 runs, including five half-centuries, were pivotal in India's title-winning run. Harleen Deol The Maharashtra government honoured her with a ₹2.25 crore cash prize, supplementing her BCCI and ICC rewards.

Few stories have been as heartwarming as Harleen Deol’s. The Punjab all-rounder not only dazzled in the field with her athleticism and energy but has also become a commercial favourite. Her brother Manjot Deol revealed, “She already has a brand shoot today — her passion for cricket has got her endorsements.” Harleen’s endorsement profile includes sportswear and lifestyle brands, and her market appeal continues to rise post-World Cup. During the team’s meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Harleen received a special mention for her “commitment and positivity,” with the PM calling her “a symbol of modern Indian athletes — disciplined, confident, and grounded.”

Jemimah Rodrigues Jemimah Rodrigues’ sparkling century in the semi-final showcased her composure under pressure. Post-tournament, her marketability soared — her brand valuation more than doubled from ₹60 lakh to ₹1.5 crore annually. Represented by JSW Sports, Jemimah has already signed deals with Red Bull and Hyundai, apart from her ₹2.25 crore reward from the Maharashtra government. Radha Yadav Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who took key wickets in the middle overs, was among Maharashtra’s honoured players with a ₹2.25 crore cash reward. Shafali Verma The hard-hitting opener, who was initially left out of the squad, made her return replacing in-form opener Partika Rawal in the knockout stage. She failed to deliver in the semi-final but made sure the final belonged to her. She scored 87 runs with the bat before taking two wickets with the ball to ensure India’s victory. Her popularity has surged off the field too — she’s now the ambassador of the Haryana Women’s Commission and the face of a Surf Excel campaign celebrating effort and resilience.

Her endorsement value has crossed ₹1 crore, and she’ll soon be felicitated by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini in the state capital. Deepti Sharma No player embodied consistency better than Deepti Sharma. Her 22 wickets — the highest in the tournament — and crucial lower-order runs earned her the Player of the Tournament award. The Uttar Pradesh government announced a ₹1.5 crore reward, while the BCCI and ICC recognitions added to her golden year. Kranti Gaud The 24-year-old pacer Kranti Gaud became one of India’s surprise heroes, taking early breakthroughs in key games. But her biggest reward came off the field — the Madhya Pradesh government not only awarded her ₹1 crore but also promised to reinstate her father, a suspended police constable from Chhatarpur.

Sports Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang also announced that a new cricket stadium will be built in her hometown in Kranti’s honour. Renuka Singh Thakur Swing bowler Renuka Singh Thakur, who was a crucial part of India’s tight bowling in the powerplay, was felicitated with ₹1 crore by the Himachal Pradesh government. Her economy and aggression set the tone for India’s bowling dominance throughout the tournament. Sneh Rana All-rounder Sneh Rana was honoured with ₹50 lakh by the Uttarakhand government, besides BCCI and ICC incentives. Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh created history by scoring 94 off 77 balls against South Africa in the group stage — the highest-ever score by a batter at No. 8 or lower in women’s ODIs. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) honoured her with a gold-plated bat and ball, adding sparkle to her breakthrough campaign.

Shree Charani Left-arm spinner N. Shree Charani was a revelation in the World Cup’s middle stages, picking up 10 crucial wickets. The Andhra Pradesh government rewarded her with ₹2.5 crore, a government job, and a housing plot. She was felicitated by Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, and former India captain Mithali Raj in a grand ceremony. A moment to remember From government jobs and housing plots to luxury endorsements, the 2025 World Cup triumph has ushered in a new era for women’s cricket in India. These rewards go beyond financial recognition — they symbolise respect, opportunity, and a long-overdue change in perception.