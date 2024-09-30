India breaks world records: fastest 50, 100 and 200 in Test cricket history

India led by Rohit Sharma scripted history in Test cricket as it became the only team on the planet to hit the fastest fifty, hundred and 200 runs. Indian cricket team created the record against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 30, 2024.
When India broke England's world record of the fastest fifty
The Indian opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma etched their names in the record books by helping India achieve the fastest team hundred in Test cricket history.
In reply to Bangladesh's first-innings score of 233, the Indian openers began their assault from the very first ball. Jaiswal set the tone by hitting three consecutive fours off Hasan Mahmud in the opening over, bringing India a quick 12 runs.
In the next over, Khaled Ahmed faced the wrath of the Indian captain, with Rohit smashing two sixes, while Jaiswal added a boundary off the final ball, contributing 17 runs from the over.
The onslaught continued in the third over as Hasan Mahmud was once again on the receiving end. Rohit hit a six, and Jaiswal followed with another six and two fours, propelling India past the 50-run mark in just three overs, breaking England's world record for fastest team fifty in Test cricket history.
|Fastest team 50s in Test cricket history
|Balls
|Team
|Against
|Year venue
|venue
|18
|India
|Bangladesh
|2024
|Green Park Stadium Kanpur
|26
|England
|West Indies
|2024
|Nottingham
|27
|England
|South Africa
|1994
|The Oval
|30
|England
|Sri Lanka
|2002
|Old Trafford Manchester
|32
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|2004 Karachi
|33
|India
|England
|2008
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|33
|India
|West Indies
|2023
|Port of Spain
Jaiswal-Rohit stand breaks world record of highest run-rate in 50-run stand
The dynamic stand of 55 runs came to an end in the fourth over when Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled Rohit for a quickfire 23 off 11 balls, which included a four and three sixes. At that point, the partnership had achieved a staggering run rate of 14.34 runs per over, setting a new record for the highest scoring rate in a Test partnership of at least 50 runs. This surpassed the previous record held by England's Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett, who scored 87 runs in 44 balls at a rate of 11.86 runs per over against the West Indies at Edgbaston earlier this year.
Check full scorecard when India registered their name in the history books | IND vs BAN 2nd Test
Here's how India broke their own world record of fastest team 100
Even after Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Shubman Gill adopted a protective, anchor-like approach, allowing Yashasvi Jaiswal to continue his aggressive assault on the bowlers. Gill’s stability at the crease gave Jaiswal the freedom to play more freely, helping India reach the hundred-run mark in just 10.1 overs. This effort surpassed India’s own record of reaching a hundred in 12.2 overs against the West Indies last year.
|Top 6 Fastest Team 100s in Test History
|Team
|Opponents
|Year
|Overs reqd
|Best Batsmen
|Venue
|India
|Bangladesh
|2024
|10.1
|Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill
|Kanpur
|India
|West Indies
|2023
|12.2
|Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Port of Spain
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|2001
|13.2
|Marvan Attapattu, Sanath Jayasuriya
|SSC Colombo
|England
|South Africa
|1994
|13.3
|Graham Gooch, Graeme Hick
|The Oval
|Bangladesh
|West Indies
|2012
|13.4
|Tamim Iqbal, Zunaed Siddiqui, Shahriar Nafees, Naeem Islam
|Mirpur
|England
|Pakistan
|2022
|13.4
|Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett
|
Rawalpindi
Here's how India broke world record fastest team total of 200 runs in Test cricket
The Indian team did not ease up after setting the record for the fastest 100. Despite wickets falling at regular intervals, Rohit Sharma's men continued their aggressive approach. After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal, it was Rishabh Pant, not Virat Kohli, who arrived at the crease. Pant maintained the attacking momentum but was eventually dismissed when India’s score reached 159.
India’s relentless scoring has not only rewritten records but also demonstrated their depth and aggressive intent in Test cricket.