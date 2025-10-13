Campbell becomes 1st West Indian opener to hit century in India since 2002

West Indies opener John Campbell achieved a rare milestone on Day 4 of the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, becoming the first West Indian opener to score a Test century in India in 23 years.
Campbell’s gritty hundred came in the visitors’ second innings after India enforced the follow-on on Day 3, and stood out as a display of resilience against a dominant Indian bowling attack. Check India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 full scorecard and match updates here
Ending a 23-year drought
The last West Indian opener to register a Test century on Indian soil was Wavell Hinds, who scored a hundred at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in 2002. Campbell’s effort not only ended that long wait but also marked a significant moment for West Indies’ top order, which has often struggled for consistency in recent years.
Campbell’s innings was also historic in several other respects:
- It was the first Test hundred by a West Indies opener in any match since March 2023.
- The first century by a West Indies opener against India since Daren Ganga’s 135 in Basseterre in 2006.
- And the first by a West Indies opener in India since Hinds’ landmark knock in 2002.
A century-long in the making
Campbell’s hundred — his maiden Test century — came after 48 innings as an opener, placing him second on the all-time list for most innings to a first Test ton in that position.
Most innings to maiden Test hundred as an opener:
- 58 – Trevor Goddard
- 48 – John Campbell *
- 44 – Daren Ganga
- 32 – Imrul Kayes
- 31 – Bob Simpson
His innings reflected patience and discipline, qualities that had often eluded the left-hander in the early part of his career. Against a quality Indian spin trio led by Ravindra Jadeja, Campbell mixed caution with aggression, displaying sound judgment of length and using his feet effectively.
A rare bright spot for the West Indies
While the series has largely been dominated by India, Campbell’s performance offered a glimmer of promise for the visiting side. His knock not only helped West Indies avoid an innings defeat but also gave the team’s young batting lineup a much-needed morale boost.
For West Indies cricket, which has been in search of stability and self-belief, Campbell’s century in challenging conditions may well serve as a reminder of the team’s historic grit and fighting spirit.