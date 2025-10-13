Monday, October 13, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Campbell becomes 1st West Indian opener to hit century in India since 2002

Campbell becomes 1st West Indian opener to hit century in India since 2002

John Campbell's century was the first Test hundred by a West Indies opener in any match since March 2023.

John Campbell

West Indies opening batter John Campbell. Photo: Creimas for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

West Indies opener John Campbell achieved a rare milestone on Day 4 of the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, becoming the first West Indian opener to score a Test century in India in 23 years.
 
Campbell’s gritty hundred came in the visitors’ second innings after India enforced the follow-on on Day 3, and stood out as a display of resilience against a dominant Indian bowling attack.  Check India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 full scorecard and match updates here
 
Ending a 23-year drought
 
The last West Indian opener to register a Test century on Indian soil was Wavell Hinds, who scored a hundred at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in 2002. Campbell’s effort not only ended that long wait but also marked a significant moment for West Indies’ top order, which has often struggled for consistency in recent years.
 
 
Campbell’s innings was also historic in several other respects:

  • It was the first Test hundred by a West Indies opener in any match since March 2023.
  • The first century by a West Indies opener against India since Daren Ganga’s 135 in Basseterre in 2006.
  • And the first by a West Indies opener in India since Hinds’ landmark knock in 2002.
 
A century-long in the making
 
Campbell’s hundred — his maiden Test century — came after 48 innings as an opener, placing him second on the all-time list for most innings to a first Test ton in that position.
 
Most innings to maiden Test hundred as an opener:
  • 58 – Trevor Goddard
  • 48 – John Campbell *
  • 44 – Daren Ganga
  • 32 – Imrul Kayes
  • 31 – Bob Simpson
 
His innings reflected patience and discipline, qualities that had often eluded the left-hander in the early part of his career. Against a quality Indian spin trio led by Ravindra Jadeja, Campbell mixed caution with aggression, displaying sound judgment of length and using his feet effectively.
 
A rare bright spot for the West Indies
 
While the series has largely been dominated by India, Campbell’s performance offered a glimmer of promise for the visiting side. His knock not only helped West Indies avoid an innings defeat but also gave the team’s young batting lineup a much-needed morale boost.
 
For West Indies cricket, which has been in search of stability and self-belief, Campbell’s century in challenging conditions may well serve as a reminder of the team’s historic grit and fighting spirit.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

