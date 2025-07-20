How Jurel is pushing for 4th Test inclusion following Pant's injury setback

ALSO READ: Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time, streaming Dhruv Jurel was thrust into the spotlight during the third Test at Lord’s when Rishabh Pant suffered a painful blow to his left index finger while attempting to collect a leg-side delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. Unable to continue as wicketkeeper, Pant remained on the field as a specialist batter, but it was Jurel who took over the gloves. It wasn’t a planned debut behind the stumps in England, but rather one prompted by circumstance. However, it gave the team management, including assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, a closer look at Jurel in action at the highest level. Ten Doeschate hinted that if Pant doesn't recover in time for the Old Trafford Test, Jurel is next in line and remains a “viable option” due to his composure, training ethic, and readiness to step up when needed.

Crafted Through Grit and Opportunity At training on Thursday at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham, Jurel made a strong impression with both bat and glove. The air was filled with the repetitive ‘tuck’ of bat meeting ball, as he sent deliveries soaring into the quiet stands beyond long-on and cow corner. Sporting a snug white T-shirt under his India training vest, Jurel looked full of energy. He was tested in a high-intensity net session by bowling coach Morne Morkel, who reduced his run-up and hurled deliveries to test Jurel’s technique and reaction time. The young wicketkeeper-batter remained composed, defending solidly and maintaining an assured stance throughout. This is where Jurel thrives—under pressure—and the session seemed to showcase why coaches see so much potential in him.

Proving His Mettle in High-Pressure Situations Jurel’s confidence and discipline, often attributed to his upbringing as the son of a former army officer, have become a cornerstone of his game. He walks tall, bats with focus, and understands the value of calculated aggression. His knock of 90 in the Ranchi Test earlier this year against England stands as a testament to his maturity. On a pitch that turned significantly and undermined most batters, Jurel showcased not just survival instincts but also flair. With India’s tail for company, he took calculated risks—slogging when in control and sweeping anything pitched on leg stump. His innings turned the game on its head and earned him his first Player-of-the-Match award, further cementing his case as more than just a reserve option.

Momentum from England A Tour and Home Successes Jurel’s rise hasn’t come in isolation. Leading into this series, he had already made a mark in the two unofficial Tests for India A against England Lions in June. He notched up three half-centuries in varying conditions, adjusting his approach based on the surface and match situation. At Canterbury, where runs came easily, he built fluently. In contrast, challenging overcast skies and swing-friendly conditions in the second game demanded patience, which he displayed impressively during a crucial fifty-run partnership with KL Rahul. These performances, backed by his impactful knocks in Australia during the warm-up games ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year, have made Jurel a consistent performer in the shadows of India’s star-studded squad.

Competition and Conundrum within the XI Despite his form and temperament, Jurel didn’t feature in the initial three Tests of the England tour, as Pant remained the preferred gloveman and the team leaned on balance—opting for versatile all-rounders like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar. Pant, even while managing his injured finger, offers so much batting depth that India was reluctant to tinker. However, now that the injury threatens his ability to keep wickets, a reshuffle is possible. The decision isn’t straightforward. If Jurel plays as keeper and Pant transitions into a pure batting role, the management will likely have to bench one of the existing XI. It’s selection headaches like these that separate good teams from great ones—and Jurel is firmly in the mix.

What the Experts Say Dinesh Karthik, part of the commentary panel during the Lord's Test, praised Jurel’s natural wicketkeeping instincts. He noted that Jurel’s stance, movement, and glove work were sound, especially his effort to claim a sharp catch off Ollie Pope standing up to Ravindra Jadeja. These sentiments were echoed by fielding coach T Dilip, who worked with Jurel during keeping drills on Thursday. Dilip emphasised the importance of positioning and balance while collecting the ball in line with the body—both areas where Jurel impressed. The India management sees his commitment to the craft and his growing comfort under pressure as vital assets, especially if the injury forces Pant into a non-keeping role.