Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Live streaming of the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A buzzing Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka sets the stage today as Bangladesh welcomes Pakistan for the first of three T20Is. The Tigers, buoyed by their historic T20I series win in Sri Lanka, will look to keep the momentum going under Litton Das’s captaincy. Fans can expect a passionate home crowd, memories of Bangladesh’s two famous T20I wins over Pakistan at this very venue, and a side eager to build on their growing confidence. 
 
Pakistan, in contrast, arrive with a refreshed look. Agha Salman takes over the captaincy, and noted white-ball coach Mike Hesson starts a new stint at the helm. Several established stars — Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf — are missing, making way for fresh talent keen to impress ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup. Despite Pakistan’s dominant head-to-head record (19–3), the Tigers hope their newly found form and home advantage will help them turn the tables in this much-anticipated series opener.
 

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11 today

Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Jaker Ali, Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
 
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Also Read

India legends player Shikhar Dhawan and Pakistan legends player Md Hafeez (L-R)

WCL 2025 clash between India and Pakistan cancelled after players' protest

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Contract limits PCB's bid to release interim coach Azhar Mahmood: Report

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, time & streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Full Schedule

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Full schedule, venue, format and live streaming

Haris Rauf

Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf ruled out of Pakistan's T20I series in Bangladesh

 

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20Is

  • Total matches played: 22
  • Pakistan won: 19
  • Bangladesh won: 3
  • No result: 0

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I full squad

Bangladesh squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Naim
 
Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Sahibzada Farhan, Ahmed Daniyal

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 live telecast and streaming details

When does the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match take place? 
The first T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played on July 20, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match? 
The match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
 
At what time will the live toss for the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I take place? 
The toss for the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match will take place at 5 PM IST.
 
At what time will the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match begin? 
The first ball of the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match is scheduled for 5:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match in India? 
The BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match in India? 
Live streaming of the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
 

More From This Section

Zimbabwe vs South Africa 4th T20I Playing 11

Tri-nation series 4th T20: ZIM vs SA Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

ENG W vs IND W 2nd ODI full scorecard

ENG W vs IND W 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: ENG-W survives rain to beat IND-W at Lord's; series level at 1-1

ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI Playing 11

ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming

KL Rahul

Technique adjustment key to KL Rahul's success in England: Ravi Shastri

The ECB's move to open up The Hundred to private ownership aims to narrow this financial gap

IPL ownership in The Hundred: ECB's new lifeline for county cricket

Topics : Pakistan cricket team Bangladesh cricket team T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon