KL Rahul hits first ODI ton since 2023 to rescue India in 2nd ODI vs NZ

India’s wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul rose to the occasion when the team needed him the most on Wednesday in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Rahul, who came out to bat when India were struggling at 115 for 3, struck his eighth overall and first ton in ODI cricket since 2023 to help India finish at 284 for 7 after 50 overs.

KL Rahul added 73 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (27 off 44 balls), 57 runs for the sixth wicket with Nitish Reddy (20 off 21 balls) and a 28-run stand off just 16 balls for the eighth wicket with MD Siraj to save India from a collapse.

India were held to a competitive but below-par 284 for 7 in the second ODI against New Zealand at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, with KL Rahul's unbeaten century proving vital after the hosts lost early momentum. On a pitch expected to favour batters, New Zealand's disciplined bowling ensured India never fully broke free, even as Rahul anchored the innings with authority. He finished his innings on 112 not out off 91 balls with the help of 11 fours and a six.

After being sent in to bat, India made a cautious start, scoring just 10 runs in the first five overs before Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma lifted the tempo with a brisk 60-run burst off 44 balls. The opening stand reached 70 before Rohit fell for 24 off 38 balls, attempting to clear mid-off off Kristian Clarke. Gill continued to find boundaries and brought up his 17th ODI half-century, but his knock of 56 off 53 balls ended when Kyle Jamieson struck at a crucial moment.

India then slipped into trouble as Shreyas Iyer was dismissed cheaply for 8, and Clarke struck again to remove Virat Kohli for 23, his first sub-50 score in ODIs after six matches. With the top order back in the hut, Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja rebuilt the innings with a steady 73-run stand for the fifth wicket. Jadeja contributed 27 before being dismissed by Michael Bracewell, but the partnership restored some stability.

Rahul went on to bring up his 21st ODI half-century and continued to hold one end as wickets fell around him. He added another useful stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored 20 before falling to Zak Foulkes, while Harshit Rana was dismissed cheaply by debutant Jayden Lennox. Rahul, however, shifted gears in the closing overs to complete his eighth ODI century, finishing unbeaten on 112 off 92 balls and guiding India to 284 for 7 after 50 overs