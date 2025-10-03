IND vs WI 1st Test live streaming: Day 2 full scorecard, session report

India resume Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies with Shubman Gill (18* off 42) and KL Rahul (53* off 114) at the crease, looking to build on their solid overnight score of 121/2. The action continues at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with India trailing by just 41 runs and well-positioned to take control of the match.
Day 1 belonged largely to the Indian bowlers. After West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first, the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc under humid conditions. Siraj claimed four wickets, while Bumrah picked up three as the visitors were bowled out for a modest 162. Justin Greaves top-scored for West Indies with 32.
In reply, India made a cautious start before rain briefly halted play. Yashasvi Jaiswal shifted gears post-interruption, scoring a fluent 36 before edging to the keeper. Debutant Sai Sudharsan couldn’t make an impact and was trapped LBW for 7.
With Rahul looking composed and Gill settling in, India will aim to bat big on Day 2 and push West Indies firmly on the back foot. IND 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 2:
WI 1st innings scorecard:
|India 1st Inning
|121-2 (38 ov) CRR:3.18
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c SD Hope b J Seales
|36
|54
|7
|0
|66.67
|KL Rahul
|Not out
|53
|114
|6
|0
|46.49
|Sai Sudharsan
|lbw b RL Chase
|7
|19
|0
|0
|36.84
|Shubman Gill (C)
|Not out
|18
|42
|1
|0
|42.86
|Extras
|7 (b 4, Ib 1, w 1, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|121 (2 wkts, 38 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Dhruv Jurel,Ravindra Jadeja,Washington Sundar,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
|Fall of Wickets
|68-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 18.2),90-2(Sai Sudharsan 24.5)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jayden Seales
|8
|2
|21
|1
|0
|0
|2.63
|Johann Layne
|6
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|2.33
|Justin Greaves
|4
|2
|19
|0
|1
|0
|4.75
|Jomel Warrican
|6
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|3.5
|Khary Pierre
|9
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2.78
|Roston Chase
|5
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|3.2
|West Indies 1st Inning
|162-10 (44.1 ov) CRR:3.67
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|John Campbell
|c D Jurel b J Bumrah
|8
|19
|2
|0
|42.11
|Tagenarine Chanderpaul
|c D Jurel b M Siraj
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Alick Athanaze
|c KL Rahul b M Siraj
|12
|24
|2
|0
|50
|Brandon King
|b M Siraj
|13
|15
|3
|0
|86.67
|Roston Chase (C)
|c D Jurel b M Siraj
|24
|43
|4
|0
|55.81
|Shai Hope (WK)
|b K Yadav
|26
|36
|3
|0
|72.22
|Justin Greaves
|b J Bumrah
|32
|48
|4
|0
|66.67
|Khary Pierre
|lbw b W Sundar
|11
|34
|2
|0
|32.35
|Jomel Warrican
|c D Jurel b K Yadav
|8
|16
|1
|0
|50
|Johann Layne
|b J Bumrah
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25
|Jayden Seales
|Not out
|6
|16
|0
|0
|37.5
|Extras
|21 (b 9, Ib 6, w 5, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|162 (10 wkts, 44.1 Ov)
|Fall of Wickets
|12-1(Tagenarine Chanderpaul 3.5),20-2(John Campbell 6.1),39-3(Brandon King 9.6),42-4(Alick Athanaze 11.4),90-5(Shai Hope 23.2),105-6(Roston Chase 26.5),144-7(Khary Pierre 37.5),150-8(Justin Greaves 38.6),153-9(Johann Layne 40.1),162-10(Jomel Warrican 44.1)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|14
|3
|42
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Mohammed Siraj
|14
|3
|40
|4
|0
|1
|2.86
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|4
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Kuldeep Yadav
|6.1
|0
|25
|2
|0
|0
|4.05
|Washington Sundar
|3
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|3
|IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2 broadcast details
|Region/Country
|Channel/Platform
|India
|Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/1 HD, Star Sports Tamil 1/1 HD, Star Sports Telugu 1/1 HD, Star Sports Kannada 1
|West Indies
|ESPN (Sign-up here)
|Australia
|Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports 2
|United Kingdom (UK)
|TNT Sports 1
|Middle East & North Africa (MENA)
|StarzPlay
|USA & Canada
|Sling TV – Willow TV (Sign up here)
|Pakistan
|Tapmad
|South Africa
|SuperSport 201, SuperSport 207, SuperSport 212
Where is the India vs West Indies 1st Test match being held?
The opening Test between India and West Indies will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
When does the India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 start?
The first Test match of the series kicks off on October 3, 2025.
What is the start time for the India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2?
Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st Test in India?
The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network across India.
How can viewers stream the India vs West Indies 1st Test online in India?
Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.