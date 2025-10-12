Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch today's women's World Cup match?

IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch today's women's World Cup match?

Harmanpreet Kaur's India will be aiming to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the competition, a close three-wicket defeat to South Africa.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 rolls on as India Women (IND W) square off against Australia Women (AUS W) in Match 13 of the tournament today at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
 
Harmanpreet Kaur’s India will be aiming to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the competition, a close three-wicket defeat to South Africa. Despite the setback, the hosts remain third on the points table, having secured two wins from three games, and will be eager to get back to winning ways in front of their home supporters. 

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl first  Both skippers after the toss:  Alyssa Healy: We're going to bowl. Got dewy last evening while training. Just one change. Molineux is back and Wareham misses out. At some point during World Cups, you just need to get what needs to be done and get the win. My first time back in Vizag in a long time. Should be a great atmosphere. Girls are pumped for that.  Harmanpreet Kaur: Pitch looks better than what we had in the last game. Same XI. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It's about how you bounce back. We were there in the game for 95 overs, lots of positives for us. They've always been important for us. Always been nice, cheering the team day and night. Biggest part in our lives that we're getting this support.

 
On the other hand, Australia Women, the defending champions, have maintained their unbeaten run. After a wobbly start against Pakistan, where they collapsed to 76/7, Beth Mooney’s match-winning century turned the game around and led them to a comprehensive 107-run victory. The Aussies are currently top of the standings and looking strong. Notably, the two sides recently met in a three-match ODI series before the tournament, with Australia clinching the series 2-1. 
 

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India-W vs Australia-W broadcast details
Territory/Region TV Broadcaster(s) Digital Platform(s)
India Star Sports (via JioStar distribution) JioHotstar
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed) JioHotstar
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1) www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go
Australia Prime Video Prime Video
New Zealand Sky TV Sky Go
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV app
Caribbean, S. America ESPN Disney+
Bangladesh TSM (T-Sports, Toffee) Toffee
Pakistan PTV, TEN Sports Myco, Tamasha
Middle East & N. Africa Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV) Starzplay
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport app
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Digicel Play
Singapore StarHub StarHub TV+
Malaysia, Hong Kong Astro Cricket Astro Go
Afghanistan, Others ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.) ICC.tv
 
How to Watch India vs Australia in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the India vs Australia match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025?
India will go toe-to-toe with Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 12.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Australia match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 12?
The match between India and Australia will take place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The India vs Australia match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

