Why is the India vs Australia 5th Test in Sydney called the Pink Test?

India and Australia took the field in Sydney on Friday, January 3, 2025, for their first match of the year and the fifth and final match of the ongoing five-match Test series between the two sides. The match is important for both teams, given that the series and a place in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle are both on the line. However, the Test has added significance as it is also a Pink Test. But what is a Pink Test, and how is it different from a Pink Ball Test? Take a look.

What is the Pink Test?

The first Test of the year at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is termed the Pink Test, where the Australian team dons pink-coloured caps instead of their traditional baggy green caps, while the stumps and stands are all painted pink. But the question remains: why?

Every year, Cricket Australia, in collaboration with the McGrath Foundation of former Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath, dedicates the Sydney Test to breast cancer survivors and those affected by the disease. The pink colour also carries the message of spreading awareness about the rapidly growing issue of breast cancer around the world.

Pink Test vs Pink Ball Test

The Pink Test and the Pink Ball Test are completely different. In the Pink Test, players wear pink-coloured caps instead of their traditional caps, and the venue is also painted in the same colour to spread awareness about breast cancer. However, the rules and playing conditions of the match remain similar to any other day Test.

On the other hand, the Pink Ball Test is another name for a day-night Test match, where the pink ball is used to help players spot the ball under lights, as red balls become hard to detect, and white balls are reserved for limited-overs cricket.

History of the Pink Test

The idea of the Pink Test was proposed by former Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath, who lost his wife Jane McGrath to breast cancer in 2008. A year later, McGrath suggested to Cricket Australia the idea of holding a Test match where players could spread awareness about this deadly disease. Glenn McGrath's foundation, the McGrath Foundation, which he founded with his wife, has collaborated with Cricket Australia to organise the Pink Test since 2009.

How is the 2025 Pink Test between India and Australia different?

The Pink Test between India and Australia is the 16th overall but is unique this year. Until 2024, the Pink Test was solely dedicated to breast cancer awareness. However, starting this year, the McGrath Foundation has announced that it will include all types of cancer in the programme, helping an even greater number of individuals.

South Africa’s Pink Day

Pink Day is an event that transcends cricket, with its roots tracing back to the third day of the New Year’s Test in Sydney. The day was marked in pink to honour Jane McGrath, the wife of Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath.

Following Australia’s Pink Test concept, South Africa introduced 'Pink Day' during their 2010 Test against Australia at Wanderers, in partnership with the McGrath Foundation. The aim was to raise both awareness and funds for breast cancer, with a focus on increased testing and screening. Over time, the event has become a major fixture, with the first Pink One-Day International (ODI) held at Wanderers in 2013, eventually becoming an annual tradition for the Proteas.