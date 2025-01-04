Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant hits second fastest fifty in Test cricket for IND

IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant hits second fastest fifty in Test cricket for IND

Coming on to bat on what is a difficult track for batter in Sydney, Pant had his intent clear from the very first ball as he got off the mark with a six against Scott Boland.

Rishabh Pant century

Rishabh Pant century

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rishabh Pant has scores his second fastest fifty for India in Test cricket for India on day 2 of the 5th Test between India and Australia.
 
Coming on to bat on what is a difficult track for batter in Sydney, Pant had his intent clear from the very first ball as he got off the mark with a six against Scott Boland. 
 
His fifty came in just 29 runs, just one ball short of the fastest fifty made by him against Sri Lanka back in 2022 (28 balls).
 
His innings gave India hope of making a good total in the 2nd innings in order to have a challenging total to defend for the bowlers. However, he too had to depart for 61 runs courtesy of a Pat Cummins delivery.
 

More From This Section

India vs Australia 5th Test Day 2 live score updates

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 5th Test Day 2: Webster gets Gill as India lose quick wickets

Rohit Sharma

I am not going anywhere: Rohit dismisses retirement rumours in a interview

Rohit Sharma

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma talks about who can be his successor for India

Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS: Great to see Bumrah all fired up, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Beau Webster

IND vs AUS: Bumrah will pose the biggest threat for Australia, says Webster

Topics : Rishabh Pant Test Cricket India vs Australia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon