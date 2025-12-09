IND vs SA 1st T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

South Africa skipper Aiden markram won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night Both skippers after the toss: Aiden Markram: We're going to bowl first. Expecting conditions to be good here in India. Quite a bit of dew around, might be a constant throughout the game but might get a bit worse later. (Quick turnaround time between formats) It's the way things work, lot of the games end up playing in the mind, need to get yourself in the right frame of mind. Fantastic build-up to the World Cup. From a conditions point of view, it's going to be great. Can't simulate this in South Africa, looking to make the most of it. Suryakumar Yadav: We were a little confused looking at the wicket, it was looking a bit greener yesterday. Happy to bat first, want to make the most of it and defend. It (dew) becomes a little challenging for the bowlers, it is going to remain for a really long time. Let's not think about it, have it as a challenge. We had a good series in Australia, now we play against South Africa and then against New Zealand. It's good preparation. Want to enjoy it. It's a good headache to have. The guys missing out are Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana.
|IND vs SA 1st T20I broadcasting details
|Country
|Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
|South Africa
|SuperSport / DStv app and website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
|USA
|Willow TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports NZ
|India
|Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
