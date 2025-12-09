Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 1st T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

IND vs SA 1st T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

IND vs SA 1st T20I live streaming
IND vs SA 1st T20I live streaming
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India aims to carry forward the confidence gained from their recent ODI series triumph over South Africa as they take on the Proteas in the opening match of the five-game T20I series at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack today.
 
The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will benefit from the return of key players Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, both coming back from injury. Their inclusion adds firepower and balance to the squad, giving India more options in both batting and bowling departments.

South Africa skipper Aiden markram won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night  Both skippers after the toss:  Aiden Markram: We're going to bowl first. Expecting conditions to be good here in India. Quite a bit of dew around, might be a constant throughout the game but might get a bit worse later. (Quick turnaround time between formats) It's the way things work, lot of the games end up playing in the mind, need to get yourself in the right frame of mind. Fantastic build-up to the World Cup. From a conditions point of view, it's going to be great. Can't simulate this in South Africa, looking to make the most of it.  Suryakumar Yadav: We were a little confused looking at the wicket, it was looking a bit greener yesterday. Happy to bat first, want to make the most of it and defend. It (dew) becomes a little challenging for the bowlers, it is going to remain for a really long time. Let's not think about it, have it as a challenge. We had a good series in Australia, now we play against South Africa and then against New Zealand. It's good preparation. Want to enjoy it. It's a good headache to have. The guys missing out are Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana.

  Check IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
With the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, this series serves as a critical platform for India to fine-tune combinations, test strategies, and build momentum in the shortest format. Gill’s presence at the top alongside Abhishek Sharma promises a strong opening partnership, while Pandya’s all-round abilities strengthen the middle order and bowling depth. Overall, India will be keen to assert dominance early and set the tone for a successful T20I campaign. 
 
IND vs SA 1st T20I broadcasting details
Country Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
South Africa SuperSport / DStv app and website
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Australia Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
USA Willow TV
New Zealand Sky Sports NZ
India Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
 
India vs South Africa today’s T20I match live streaming and telecast details
 
When will India vs South Africa 1st T20I take place?
 
The first T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Tuesday (December 9).
 
What is the venue of IND vs SA 1st T20I?
 
The Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, will host the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match.
 
What is India vs South Africa 1st T20I live toss time?
 
The IND vs SA 1st T20I toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
 
What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?
 
The India vs South Africa 1st T20I live match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will telecast India vs South Africa 1st T20I match in India?
 
The Star Sports Network will live telecast the IND vs SA 1st T20I in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st T20I match in India?
 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Green, de Kock part of 350 players listed for IPL 2026 auction on Dec 16

England pacer Mark Wood ruled out of Ashes series with knee injury

SMAT 2025 Super League: Teams qualified, full schedule, live streaming

Sanju got enough chances: Suryakumar Yadav on Gill vs Samson debate

Team India penalized for slow over-rate vs South Africa in 2nd ODI

Topics :India vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story