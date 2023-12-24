Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs SA 1st Test: Green pitch, tough weather for Boxing Day in Centurion

India vs South Africa 1st Test, 2023: How will the pitch and weather behave for the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa?

India vs South Africa, 1st Test pitch and weather report. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

The Boxing Day Test between India and hosts South Africa will feature a green pitch that will aid pacers, according to SuperSport Park's chief pitch curator, Bryan Bloy. Additionally, the weather is expected to be challenging, with the possibility of a washout on Day 1 of the Test.

Pitch Report of the Centurion Wicket
Bloy noted that there would be assistance for pace bowlers on the square, who will enjoy the pace, bounce, and carry to the wicket-keepers. Players like Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Marco Jansen from the Proteas, and Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj from India, are expected to benefit from these conditions.

“Our goal is to maintain the characteristics and not do anything out of the ordinary. I want it to be a typical hard wicket, as per Centurion’s conditions. The wicket is quite green. With two more days of hot weather and more rolling, it should lose a bit more colour, but I am happy with the thin, even coverage of grass. It looks good,” said Bloy.

Weather Report for the Boxing Day India vs South Africa 1st Test

The weather in Centurion is expected to be cloudy on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. Rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, is forecasted. Bloy mentioned that Day 1 and Day 2 might be affected by rain, although Accuweather suggests that it will not rain throughout the entire day on both days.

“You see the forecast for Day 1 and Day 2. It doesn’t look very good. The sun is out for four days, so there will be some purchase for spinners, offering turn and bounce. However, with the weather forecast predicting a lot of rain, it’s hard to say how accurate it will be," he added.

Importance of the Game for the WTC

In the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, India plays away Tests against West Indies, South Africa, and Australia. They won one and drew one against the Windies, and a series against Australia is undoubtedly going to be challenging.

Therefore, this Boxing Day Test might set the tone for India's future performance. A successful series in South Africa could boost the team’s confidence heading to Australia, while a poor performance might even affect their upcoming home series against England.

South Africa remains the only Test-playing nation from which India has not secured a Test series win. This fact serves as significant motivation for the Indian team to win the first Test and exert pressure on the Proteas.
First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

