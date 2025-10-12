IND vs WI: Four occasions when India enforced follow-on on West Indies

Check India vs West indies 2nd Test Day 3 live score and match updates here India tightened their grip on the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, leaving West Indies battling to avoid the follow-on on Day 3. After piling up 518 for 5 declared on Day 2, India’s bowlers unleashed relentless pressure to bowl out the visitors to 248 runs in the second session on Day 3. Tailenders Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip have put up 46-run stand for 9th wicket, then Phillip added 27-run stand with Seales in nine overs after Lunch break. Kuldeep Yadav returned with the figures of 5-82 while Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets. India enforced the follow-on.

West Indies needed to score at least 319 runs to make India bat again, but the visitors were bundled out for 248 runs, trailing by 270 runs. Collapse in slow motion The West Indies’ slide has been both gradual and dramatic. On Day 2, they lost four wickets in just one and a half sessions, undone by India’s spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar. Any hopes of a recovery were short-lived on the third morning as another four wickets tumbled within 90 minutes. India’s follow-on history against West Indies India enforced the follow-on as expected, it was the fifth time they have done so against the West Indies — each previous four occasion resulting in a victory by an innings margin.

When India enforced follow-on on West Indies Match Ground Country Versus Deficit Result 09/10/2002 Wankhede Stadium India (457) West Indies (157 & 188) 300 India won by an innings and 112 runs 14/11/2011 Eden Gardens India (7/631 dec) West Indies (153 & 463) 478 India won by an innings and 15 runs 21/07/2016 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium India (8/566 dec) West Indies (243 & 231) 323 India won by an innings and 92 runs 04/10/2018 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium India (9/649 dec) West Indies (181 & 196) 468 India won by an innings and 272 runs 10-10-2025 Arun Jaitley Stadium India (518-5 dec) West Indies (248 & TBD) 270 TBD

What is a follow-on in cricket? A follow-on is a strategic option in long-format cricket — including Test matches and First-Class games — where both teams are expected to bat twice. The rule comes into play after three innings have been completed, giving the team that batted first the right to make their opponents bat again immediately after their first innings. The captain of the team that batted first decides whether to enforce the follow-on. This move is typically made when their side has secured a substantial first-innings lead and aims to finish the match quickly by dismissing the opposition twice. As per Law 14.2 of the Laws of Cricket, the captain must inform both the opposing captain and the umpires of the decision, which becomes binding once announced.

Minimum lead required to enforce a follow-on The lead required to enforce a follow-on depends on the duration of the match: In five-day Tests, a minimum lead of 200 runs is needed.

In First-Class four-day matches, such as the Ranji Trophy, the lead must be 150 runs.

For two-day games, it is 100 runs, and for one-day First-Class fixtures, 75 runs.

According to Law 14.1.3, the required lead may be adjusted if the first day’s play is completely washed out. Why captains enforce the follow-on? Captains usually enforce the follow-on to push for a result, especially after the opposition posts a low first-innings total. It allows the dominant team to maintain momentum, wear down the rival batting lineup, and exploit favourable bowling conditions.