IND vs WI: Four occasions when India enforced follow-on on West Indies

|When India enforced follow-on on West Indies
|Match
|Ground
|Country
|Versus
|Deficit
|Result
|09/10/2002
|Wankhede Stadium
|India (457)
|West Indies (157 & 188)
|300
|India won by an innings and 112 runs
|14/11/2011
|Eden Gardens
|India (7/631 dec)
|West Indies (153 & 463)
|478
|India won by an innings and 15 runs
|21/07/2016
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
|India (8/566 dec)
|West Indies (243 & 231)
|323
|India won by an innings and 92 runs
|04/10/2018
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|India (9/649 dec)
|West Indies (181 & 196)
|468
|India won by an innings and 272 runs
|10-10-2025
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|India (518-5 dec)
|West Indies (248 & TBD)
|270
|TBD
- In five-day Tests, a minimum lead of 200 runs is needed.
- In First-Class four-day matches, such as the Ranji Trophy, the lead must be 150 runs.
- For two-day games, it is 100 runs, and for one-day First-Class fixtures, 75 runs.
- According to Law 14.1.3, the required lead may be adjusted if the first day’s play is completely washed out.
