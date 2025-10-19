IND-W vs ENG-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

India face England in a crucial Women’s World Cup 2025 encounter on Sunday, a match that could shape both teams’ semifinal hopes. The contest brings an intriguing subplot, as former Mumbai Indians allies Harmanpreet Kaur, Charlotte Edwards, and Nat Sciver-Brunt now lead rival sides.

India’s campaign has hit turbulence after two heavy defeats, exposing both their top-order fragility and lack of balance. While Smriti Mandhana’s return to form and improved batting intent in Vizag were positives, consistency remains key. Against England’s potent spin duo, Sophie Ecclestone and Linsey Smith, India’s vulnerability to left-arm spin will be tested once again.

England remain unbeaten but not untroubled, with their batting showing signs of brittleness despite a disciplined bowling unit. For India, pacers Renuka Thakur and Kranti Gaud could exploit England’s weakness against inswingers. With both sides under pressure, this high-stakes clash promises to be pivotal in shaping their World Cup trajectories. But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India-W vs England-W broadcast details Territory/Region TV Broadcaster(s) Digital Platform(s) India Star Sports (via JioStar distribution) JioHotstar Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed) JioHotstar Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1) www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go Australia Prime Video Prime Video New Zealand Sky TV Sky Go USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV app Caribbean, S. America ESPN Disney+ Bangladesh TSM (T-Sports, Toffee) Toffee Pakistan PTV, TEN Sports Myco, Tamasha Middle East & N. Africa Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV) Starzplay Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport app Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Digicel Play Singapore StarHub StarHub TV+ Malaysia, Hong Kong Astro Cricket Astro Go Afghanistan, Others ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.) ICC.tv

How to Watch India vs England in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information When will the India vs England match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? India will go toe-to-toe with England in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 19. What will be the venue for the India vs England match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 19? The match between India and England will take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. What time will the toss take place for the India vs England ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the India vs England ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India vs England ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The India vs England match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of India vs England ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? The live telecast of India vs England ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs England ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?