'Had no choice but to give 120 per cent in Australia': Virat Kohli

Batting superstar Virat Kohli has credited his growth as both a cricketer and a person to the challenges he faced in Australia. Speaking candidly to Fox Cricket ahead of the first One-Day International (ODI) in Perth, Kohli said that the aggressive and confrontational nature of Australian cricket tested his resilience but also built his mental strength.

Kohli first toured Australia in 2011 and recalled how the crowd’s hostility transformed into respect over time. “Growing up, watching Test cricket in Australia, I used to feel — if I can step up in these conditions and against this opposition, I could be proud as a cricketer,” he said. “That’s what motivated me, watching greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag.”

Kohli admitted that he initially struggled to cope with Australia's "in-your-face" approach. "Early on, I found it was easier to watch on television than be part of that hostile environment," he said. "But I'm grateful for those times — they shaped me as a cricketer and as a person. Once you start copping it from the crowd, you can't escape. You have to come back every day, and that tests your mental strength." Kohli, who returned to India colours after seven months, was dismissed for a duck in the opening ODI — his first-ever in Australia — but remained philosophical about the journey that brought him there.

Lessons from Kevin Pietersen The former India captain said advice from Kevin Pietersen, his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate, helped him understand the Australian brand of cricket. "Kevin told me not to take it personally," Kohli recalled. "He said they are at you all the time, but deep down they appreciate players who stand up and play that kind of cricket. You realise how it shapes you mentally as a player." Kohli added, "The crowd being at me really brought out the best in me. I had no option but to give 120 per cent. There was no chance I wasn't going to perform in these conditions."

‘Australia has been a happy touring place’ Despite the fierce on-field rivalry, Kohli described Australia as one of his favourite places to play. “Off the field, people have been relaxed and respectful,” he said. “When I’m not competing and walking on the street, you can see genuine smiles on their faces. I’ve had good memories here — Perth is a lovely place with beautiful wickets, pace, and bounce.” Now retired from T20 and Test cricket, Kohli said his focus on ODIs has allowed him to enjoy life outside the game. “After retiring from Tests, I’ve been catching up on life — spending quality time with kids and family. It’s been a beautiful phase.”