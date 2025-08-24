Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian cricket lauds Pujara's grit: 'Stood tall when the storm raged'

Pujara, who played 103 Tests and scored 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, drawing curtains on a career that epitomised resilience.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement on Sunday evoked an outpouring of admiration from the cricketing fraternity with former teammates and coaches saluting his grit, determination and selflessness that defined his Test career.

Pujara, who played 103 Tests and scored 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, drawing curtains on a career that epitomised resilience in the longest format.

"He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji," India head coach Gautam Gambhir wrote on X.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh lauded Pujara's commitment to the national team.

"Someone who always put his mind, body and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career Puji! See you on the other side!," wrote Yuvraj.

 

Former India batter VVS Laxman recalled the defining moment of Pujara's career, the series-clinching Test at the Gabba in 2021, when he endured several body blows. 

"From the time I first saw Pujara and his potential, it was brilliant to see that potential translating into performance.

"His courage, grit and determination stood out and the body blows that he took in the Gabba Test we won against Australia symbolised Pujara the cricketer for me, willing to give everything he has for his country. Well done and wish you a happy and joyous second innings," Laxman wrote.

Anil Kumble, who coached India during part of Pujara's career, hailed him as a true ambassador of the game.

"Congratulations on a fantastic career! You have been a great ambassador of this wonderful game. We are all proud of all your achievements on the cricket field.

"You gave it your all for the team! It was a privilege to have worked with you and may you continue to shine in your second innings! Best wishes to you, Puja, Aditi and your Dad. Well Done!!," Kumble wrote.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag who also shared the dressing room with Pujara, also lavished praise on the champion batter.

"Congratulations on a fabulous test career Cheteshwar. Your grit, determination and hardwork was inspiring and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings," Sehwag said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

