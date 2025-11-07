India edge past Pakistan by 2 runs in rain-hit Hong Kong Sixes opener

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 5th T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings India have continued their winning streak over Pakistan in 2025 after beating the arch-rivals by 2 runs (DLS method) in their opening fixture of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 at Kowloon on Friday. In a contest shortened by rain and packed with fireworks, India posted 86 for 4 in six overs before the heavens opened up just as Pakistan were beginning their chase. Despite a strong start from Khawaja Nafay and Abdul Samad, the DLS par score went India’s way as they secured two crucial points to open their campaign on a winning note. India will next face Kuwait on Saturday, while Pakistan had earlier defeated Kuwait in their first outing of the day.

Uthappa and Chipli light up India’s innings India’s batting display in their first outing of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 was a perfect exhibition of calculated aggression and experience. Openers Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli wasted no time setting the tone, taking on Pakistan’s new-ball bowlers with fearless intent. Uthappa, playing a blistering knock of 28 from just 11 deliveries, peppered the boundaries with two fours and three sixes before falling lbw to Muhammad Shahzad. His strike rate of over 250 typified the fast-paced nature of the Sixes format. Chipli complemented him beautifully, scoring 24 off 13 balls, striking at 184, and keeping the scoreboard ticking. The duo’s 42-run opening partnership in just 15 balls laid a solid foundation for the middle order. Although quick wickets in the middle overs saw India slip slightly, skipper Dinesh Karthik (17 not out off 6) played a vital hand to lift India to a competitive 86 for 4 in their allotted six overs. Pakistan’s bowlers struggled for control, with Shahzad (2/15) being the only bright spot.

Pakistan’s chase derailed by rain Chasing 87 for victory, Pakistan began their pursuit aggressively. Khawaja Nafay struck 18 off 9 balls with two sixes, while Abdul Samad counter-attacked with 16 off just six balls, keeping Pakistan within striking distance. However, the dismissal of Maaz Sadaqat for a quickfire seven halted momentum briefly. The turning point came when Pakistan played out four consecutive dot balls between overs 1.4 and 2.1 — an uncharacteristic lapse that would later prove decisive. When rain returned at 41 for 1 after three overs, the DLS calculations went in India’s favour. With Pakistan marginally behind the required par score, the match was called off, handing India a narrow but deserved victory by two runs.