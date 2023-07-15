India to play two Tests on multi-format tour of South Africa in December

For the first time since 2014-15, India and South Africa will indulge in only a two-match Test series. What used to be a three-match thriller, has now been reduced to a two-match contest for the upcoming tour of India to the rainbow nation. In a full-fledged all-format tour, the Men in Blue will be playing two Tests as part of the World Test Championships and three T20Is and ODIs apiece.

The tour, which was announced jointly by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will be the first one for the Indian team post the ODI World Cup 2023. It will begin on December 10 with the first T20I of the three-match series. The match will be played at the iconic Kingmead Stadium in Durban.

The caravan would then move to St George’s Park, Gqeberha. The name Gqeberha might confuse some who have been following the Indian cricket team’s tours to South Africa.

Port Elizabeth was renamed ast Gqeberha in 2019. The stadium is the same one where India have played two Tests, five ODIs and will be playing their first-ever T20I. The third and final T20I will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

After the T20Is, the team will switch to ODIs and the three matches of the series will be played in Johannesburg, Gqeberha and Boland Park in Paarl. The two Tests will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion and the Newlands Cricket Ground Cape Town respectively.

Speaking on the occasion of the tour announcement, CSA Chairperson Lawson Naidoo said, "Cricket South Africa eagerly awaits the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores."

Since India’s tour to South Africa is called the Freedom Series, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah signified its importance in the press release of the tour announcement.

“The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them," said Shah.

India tour of South Africa 2023-24 Schedule

India vs South Africa- 1st T20I

Sunday, 10 December 2023

Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Tuesday, 12 December

St George’s Park, Gqeberha

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I

Thursday, 14 December

Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

India vs South Africa 1st ODI

Sunday, 17 December

Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI

Tuesday, 19 December

St George’s Park, Gqeberha

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI

Thursday, 21 December

Boland Park, Paarl

India vs South Africa 1st Test

26 December – 30 December

SuperSport Park, Centurion

India vs South Africa 2nd Test

03 January – 07 January

Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town