Home / Cricket / News / India to play two Tests on multi-format tour of South Africa in December

India to play two Tests on multi-format tour of South Africa in December

The Indian cricket team's tour will mark the start of the preparation for the T20I World Cup 2024 as it has got three T20Is and as many ODIs along with two Tests

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs South Africa, IND vs SA

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

For the first time since 2014-15, India and South Africa will indulge in only a two-match Test series. What used to be a three-match thriller, has now been reduced to a two-match contest for the upcoming tour of India to the rainbow nation. In a full-fledged all-format tour, the Men in Blue will be playing two Tests as part of the World Test Championships and three T20Is and ODIs apiece. 

The tour, which was announced jointly by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will be the first one for the Indian team post the ODI World Cup 2023. It will begin on December 10 with the first T20I of the three-match series. The match will be played at the iconic Kingmead Stadium in Durban. 

The caravan would then move to St George’s Park, Gqeberha. The name Gqeberha might confuse some who have been following the Indian cricket team’s tours to South Africa. 

Port Elizabeth was renamed ast Gqeberha in 2019. The stadium is the same one where India have played two Tests, five ODIs and will be playing their first-ever T20I. The third and final T20I will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. 

After the T20Is, the team will switch to ODIs and the three matches of the series will be played in Johannesburg, Gqeberha and Boland Park in Paarl. The two Tests will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion and the Newlands Cricket Ground Cape Town respectively. 

Speaking on the occasion of the tour announcement, CSA Chairperson Lawson Naidoo said, "Cricket South Africa eagerly awaits the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores." 

Since India’s tour to South Africa is called the Freedom Series, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah signified its importance in the press release of the tour announcement. 

“The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them," said Shah.

India tour of South Africa 2023-24 Schedule 

India vs South Africa- 1st T20I
Sunday, 10 December 2023
Kingsmead Stadium, Durban


India vs South Africa 2nd T20I
Tuesday, 12 December
St George’s Park, Gqeberha


India vs South Africa 3rd T20I
Thursday, 14 December
Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg  


India vs South Africa 1st ODI
Sunday, 17 December
Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg  


India vs South Africa 2nd ODI
Tuesday, 19 December
St George’s Park, Gqeberha


India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Thursday, 21 December
Boland Park, Paarl


India vs South Africa 1st Test
26 December – 30 December
SuperSport Park, Centurion


India vs South Africa 2nd Test
03 January – 07 January 
Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Also Read

BCCI sets Rs 350 crore as base price for Team India sponsorship rights

BCCI appoints Nooshin Al Khadeer as interim coach for women's team: Report

Cricket World Cup Qualifier group A: Windies and Zimbabwe are favourites

Chetan Sharma in the eye of storm after 'sting operation'; details here

Why is batting legend Gavaskar disappointed by Rohit Sharma's captaincy?

Great injustice to fans if Pak don't go to India for World Cup: Misbah

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test highlights; Ashwin bags 12 as India maul Windies

Asian Games 2023: Gaikwad to lead India in men's cricket - full squad

Asian Games 2023: Kaur to lead India in women's cricket event - full squad

IND vs WI 1st Test: India declare first innings at 421/5; Jaiswal hits 171

Topics :India vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamBCCIBS Web ReportsICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story