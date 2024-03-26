India vs Australia 2024 Test series full schedule, match timings, streaming





After a thrilling Test series against England in 2024, Indian cricket team will be up against Australia in a five-match Test series by the end of the year. This will be first time in history that Australia will hosting India for five-match Test series. India's tour of Australia will begin on November 22 with Perth Stadium hosting the first Test.

Perth's wicket has been regarded one of the bounciest wicket in the world. India are eyeing third consecutive Test series win in Australia.



Meanwhile, Adelaide will host the second Test match, which is going to be a Day/Night Test, of the series. In 2020-21, when India layed the Day/Night Test in Australia, they were bundled out for a mere 36 runs in the second innings.

Australia vs India Test series 2024 full schedule, venues and match timings (IST)

IND vs AUS Test series 2024 full schedule Matches Dates Venue Time (Indian Standard Time) First Test November 22-26 Perth Stadium, Perth (D) 7:30 AM IST Second Test December 6-10 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide(D/N) 8:30 AM IST Third Test December 14-18 The Gabba, Brisbane (D) 5:30 AM IST Fourth Test December 26-30 MCG, Melbourne (D) 4:30 AM IST Fifth Test January 3-7 SCG, Sydney (D) 4:30 AM IST

Australia vs India Test series 2024 venues, live telecast and streaming

When will India's tour of Australia for the Test series begin in 2024?

India's tour of Australia 2024 will begin on November 22, 2024.

In how many test matches India and Australia will face each other?

This will be for the first time in India vs Australia Test series that the two teams will lock horns in five games in a series.

What are the venues of India vs Australia Test series 2024?

The venues for India vs Australia Test series 2024 are Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Australia Test series in India?

Star Sports will live telecast IND vs AUS 2024 Test series in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 2024 Test series in India?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream IND vs AUS 2024 Test series in India.