Alyssa Healy to retire from cricket after white-ball series against India

Australia's captain, Alyssa Healy, has revealed that she will retire from all forms of cricket after leading Australia in the upcoming multi-format home series against India in February-March. Healy, who has had a distinguished career, confirmed that she will not feature in the T20I matches, as the team focuses on preparations for the T20 World Cup. However, she will continue as captain for the ODIs and the one-off day-night Test in Perth.

A Legendary Career

Healy, the niece of former Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy, made her international debut in 2010 at the age of 19 during a series against New Zealand. She is set to retire with 162 T20I, 126 ODI, and 11 Test caps. She holds the record for the most dismissals in women's T20Is, with 126 to her name.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium Alyssa Healy all-time career stats (Before India series) Format Span Matches Innings Not Outs Runs Highest Score Average Balls Faced Strike Rate 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s T20I 2010-2024 162 143 23 3054 148* 25.45 2353 129.79 1 17 12 409 57 ODI 2010-2025 123 111 12 3563 170 35.98 3573 99.72 7 18 6 502 36 Test 2011-2025 10 16 0 489 99 30.56 860 56.86 0 3 3 64 3 In 2023, Healy took on the responsibility of being Australia's full-time captain after Meg Lanning retired. Her leadership has already yielded incredible results, including an Ashes whitewash (16-0) against England. Under Healy’s captaincy, Australia also reached the semi-finals of both the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup and the 2025 Women’s World Cup.

A Record-Breaking Wicketkeeper-Batter

Healy is widely considered one of the most explosive batters and exceptional wicketkeepers the women’s game has ever seen. Her achievements include being part of eight ICC World Cup-winning teams, with six T20 and two ODI titles. She also holds the record for the highest individual score in a World Cup final and the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in women’s T20Is.

Adding to her illustrious career, Healy was part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Her individual accolades include winning the Belinda Clark Award in 2019 and being named the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year twice (2018 and 2019).

Domestic Success and Leadership

At the domestic level, Healy has represented the Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), scoring over 3,000 runs across 11 seasons and winning two titles. She also made her mark in the Women’s Premier League, where she captained the UP Warriorz in two seasons.

Healy Reflects on Her Retirement

Healy expressed mixed emotions about stepping away from international cricket but stated that the time felt right to end her remarkable career. She said,

"It's with mixed emotions that the upcoming India series will be my last for Australia. I still love playing for my country, but I feel the competitive edge that's driven me for so long isn't quite the same anymore. The timing feels right."

She further clarified that she would not be participating in the T20 World Cup, given the limited preparation time, and explained her decision not to play in the T20I series against India, adding,

"I won't be going to the T20 World Cup this year and, given the limited preparation time the team has, I won't be part of the T20s against India. But I'm excited to finish my career by captaining the ODI and Test sides at home in one of the biggest series on our calendar."

Healy also reflected on her deep connection with her teammates and the game itself, stating, "I'll genuinely miss my teammates, singing the team song and walking out to open the batting for Australia. Representing my country has been an incredible honour and I'm grateful for one last series in the green and gold."

Cricket Australia's Tribute

Todd Greenberg, CEO of Cricket Australia, praised Healy for her immense contributions to the game, calling her "one of the all-time greats". He also acknowledged her profound impact both on and off the field.

As Healy prepares for her final series in charge, the cricketing world will undoubtedly miss her leadership, remarkable skillset, and unwavering commitment to the sport. Australia to host India for white ball series in Feb The Indian women's cricket team will be touring Down Under for a white-ball series consisting of 3 T20Is and 2 ODIs scheduled to be played from February 15 onwards.