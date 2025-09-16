Home / Cricket / News / Apollo Tyres announced new sponsor for Indian cricket team by BCCI

Apollo Tyres will pay a whopping Rs 579 crores to BCCI for a three-year contract

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) search for a new lead sponsor for Team India finally came to a close on Tuesday, with Apollo Tyres emerging victorious in a fiercely contested bidding process. The Gurgaon-based tyre giant clinched the rights with a stunning bid of INR 579 crore, beating out competition from Canva and JK Cements. The three-year deal will span 121 bilateral fixtures and 21 ICC matches, ensuring Apollo’s presence on one of the biggest sporting stages.  

Apollo Tyres outbids Birla Paints and JK Cemenets

Apollo Tyres, which has operations in more than 100 countries, managed to outpace Canva’s offer of INR 544 crore and JK Cements’ INR 477 crore, sealing its spot as the new lead sponsor of Team India. The competition was intense, with the BCCI’s auction drawing considerable interest. While Birla Optus Paints had shown willingness to invest, it opted not to join the formal bidding. Apollo’s aggressive approach reflected the immense value brands see in associating with Indian cricket — the most commercially dominant team in the sport.

Record-breaking deal structure

The agreement works out to an average of INR 4.77 crore per game, though the actual amount per fixture will vary. Reports suggest that the BCCI had set a base price of INR 3.5 crore for bilateral games and INR 1.5 crore for ICC tournament matches, making Apollo’s winning bid a significant jump over the minimum thresholds. The deal not only surpasses recent sponsorship valuations but also highlights the rising financial clout of cricket in India, where broadcast and branding rights command unmatched global attention.

Why a new sponsor was needed

The need for a new sponsor emerged after Dream11 withdrew from the role. The government’s Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act directly impacted the brand’s operations, forcing it to step away from its association with Team India. To avoid similar issues, the BCCI clarified in its tender documents that companies connected with betting, crypto, online gaming, or tobacco products would be barred from bidding. This ensured a diverse pool of eligible brands and attracted established names from different industries.

A landmark association

For Apollo Tyres, this sponsorship represents a massive leap in global brand recognition, as its logo will be visible across Team India jerseys in high-profile bilateral and ICC fixtures. For the BCCI, the successful bidding process underscores the continuing commercial strength of Indian cricket, which remains unmatched in drawing sponsorship value. Over the next three years, Apollo Tyres will enjoy unparalleled visibility as it partners with one of the most powerful brands in world sport — Team India.

Topics :Cricket NewsBreaking NewsIndia cricket teamBCCI

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

