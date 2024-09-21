IPL 2025 auction: Pant set to be Delhi Capitals top retainee - Report

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

After suffering a life-threatening road accident in 2022, Pant returned to action with the IPL 2024, playing for Delhi Capitals, and made his international return during the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup

Rishabh Pant during India vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Chennai
Rishabh Pant during India vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Chennai (Pic: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 7:49 PM IST
Following his impressive century in his Test return against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant received more good news, as he is now almost confirmed to be the top retention pick for the Delhi Capitals franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 auctions.
 

The southpaw is the current skipper of the Delhi Capitals franchise. Rishabh Pant started his IPL career with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2016 and has since been part of the team set-up. He has played a total of 111 matches for the franchise, amassing 3,284 runs at an average of 35.31, and is the leading run-scorer for the team. He also has 18 half-centuries and one century while playing in the IPL for the Delhi-based franchise.
 
Other names set to be retained
 

According to reports, all-rounder Axar Patel and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav are also expected to be retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction. If the BCCI allows four or five retentions, Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk and South African Tristan Stubbs could also join the list.

No date for auction yet
 
The final date for retention and the auction for IPL 2025 is yet to be announced by the BCCI. The only confirmed report about the auction states that it will be held overseas. However, according to reports, it might take place in November, with one of the Middle Eastern countries as the host.
 
Pant’s memorable return
 
After suffering a life-threatening road accident in 2022, Pant returned to action with IPL 2024, playing for Delhi Capitals. He made his international return by winning the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. He also made his Test return in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The southpaw scored a crucial 39 in the first innings before hitting 109 in the second innings to make his return memorable.
 

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

