Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Ashwin clarifies Brevis comments, Calls CSK signing a masterstroke

Ashwin clarifies Brevis comments, Calls CSK signing a masterstroke

Ashwin's previous comments, made during a video on his YouTube channel, had stirred controversy after he hinted that CSK were willing to pay extra to secure Brevis during IPL 2025.

R Ashwin

R Ashwin

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has cleared the air regarding his remarks on Dewald Brevis’ mid-season addition to the Chennai Super Kings squad, emphasizing that his focus was solely on the young South African’s batting prowess and not the financial aspects of the signing.
 
Ashwin’s previous comments, made during a video on his YouTube channel, had stirred controversy after he hinted that CSK were willing to pay extra to secure Brevis during IPL 2025. The speculation led the franchise to issue a formal clarification.
 
“My intention was to highlight Brevis’ outstanding batting ability, not the amount he was signed for,” Ashwin said in a follow-up video. “Every IPL player is bound by a contract with both the franchise and the league. If anything was out of line, it wouldn’t have been approved.”
 
 
Ashwin went on to call Brevis a rare talent, adding, “Injury replacements are common in the IPL. The key is how franchises utilize the flexibility within the rules. If you’re a CSK or South Africa fan, you should be thrilled about Brevis.” 

Also Read

Dewald Brevis

Brevis' signing followed all rules: CSK responds to Ashwin controversy

Ashwin CSK

Ravichandran Ashwin seeks clarity on CSK role ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Ashwin CSK

Ashwin set to part ways with Chennai Super Kings before IPL 2026 auction

Ben Stokes

Ashwin slams England for their 'double standards' during Manchester Test

Kamboj and Ashwin (L-R)

Kamboj belongs to same variety of pacers as Zaheer Khan and Bumrah: Ashwin

 
CSK responded to the media buzz with a statement affirming that Brevis' recruitment followed all official protocols. “Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken during the signing of Dewald Brevis as a replacement player in IPL 2025 complied fully with the league’s rules and regulations,” read the statement.
 
The franchise further explained that Brevis was signed in April 2025 for INR 2.2 crore, the same fee originally allotted to Gurjapneet Singh, who was ruled out due to injury.
 
Ashwin also addressed the need for transparency, saying, “In today’s environment, even correct actions require clarification because of widespread speculation. Neither the player, the franchise, nor the league has done anything wrong.”
 
Praising the impact Brevis has had so far, Ashwin described the signing as a masterstroke. “CSK have struck gold. He’s in top form, clearing the ropes with ease. He’s a brutal hitter, especially against spin—an excellent addition to the team,” he said.

More From This Section

BCCI rule change

Short run to single ball rule: BCCI announces key domestic rule changes

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav clears fitness test ahead of Asia Cup 2025 squad meeting

Rishabh Pant injury

BCCI introduces 'Serious Injury Replacement' rule post Pant injury

United States of America

USA cricket team qualify for U19 Men's Cricket World Cup next year

Karun Nair

One lesson I've reflected on is converting starts: Karun Nair on ENG series

Topics : Cricket News R Ashwin Chennai Super Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon