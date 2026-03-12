Javon Searles, Griffith and Rathod suspended over Bim10 corruption case

Fast-bowling allrounder Javon Searles, Titans team owner Chitranjan Rathod, and team official Trevon Griffith have been provisionally suspended from all forms of cricket following charges of breaching anti-corruption codes during the 2023-24 Bim10 tournament in Barbados.

The charges were issued jointly by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) under their respective anti-corruption regulations. All three are accused of violations connected to the Bim10 tournament, which falls under the CWI anti-corruption code, while Griffith faces an additional allegation under the ICC anti-corruption code relating to international fixtures.

Rathod has been charged with three offences, Searles with four, and Griffith with four under the CWI code plus one under the ICC code. The key allegations include:

All three individuals have been given 14 days from March 11, 2026, to respond to the allegations. The ICC confirmed that these charges are part of a wider investigation, which previously led to USA batter Aaron Jones being charged with five breaches of the ICC and CWI anti-corruption codes.

The ICC emphasized that it will refrain from further public comment while the disciplinary process is ongoing.

Searles has represented West Indies Under-19s and played in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for Trinbago Knight Riders from 2014 to 2019. He also had a stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018.