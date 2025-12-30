Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians rope in Kristen Beams as spin-bowling coach

Beams represented Australia from 2014 to 2017, featuring in one Test, 30 ODIs and 18 T20Is, along with 45 matches in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL)

Mumbai
Dec 30 2025

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have appointed former Australian leg-spinner Kristen Beams as spin-bowling coach ahead of the 2026 Women's Premier League season.

Beams was instrumental in Australia's World Cup campaigns, finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker at the 2017 ODI World Cup. Her international career spanned one Test, 30 ODIs and 18 T20Is, and 45 T20 games in the WBBL, prior to her transition to coaching.

She has coached in the WBBL and The Hundred. She has also been coach of the Australia Women's U19 team, the National Development Lead at Cricket Australia and Community Cricket Manager - South at Cricket Tasmania.

 

The fourth edition of the WPL will be held from January 9 to February 5.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

