Home / Cricket / News / Virat Kohli retirement: Reliving the top 5 Test knocks from his career

From leading India to famous overseas triumphs to crafting iconic innings under pressure, Kohli defined an entire era of Indian Test cricket with elegance and fire.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With 123 Tests, 9230 runs, 30 centuries, and 31 half-centuries, Virat Kohli, India’s Cap No. 269 bids farewell to Test cricket. His legacy in whites will be remembered not just for numbers but for the passion, aggression, and hunger he brought to the red-ball format.
 
Kohli wasn’t merely a modern-day great—he was a trailblazer. From leading India to famous overseas triumphs to crafting iconic innings under pressure, Kohli defined an entire era of Indian Test cricket with elegance and fire and is the best Test captain India has ever produced.  
 
 
Let’s journey back through his top 5 most unforgettable performances in red ball cricket:
 
Adelaide, 2014 – 115 & 141 vs Australia 

Leading India for the first time after MS Dhoni’s injury, Kohli embraced the challenge like a natural-born leader. He struck twin centuries in a high-stakes Adelaide Test—115 in the first innings and a fearless 141 in the second while chasing 364. His second innings, filled with bold strokeplay, came agonizingly close to pulling off a win. Though the match was lost, Kohli’s fearless approach laid the groundwork for a new leadership era.
 
Mumbai, 2016 – 235 vs England 
On a turning Wankhede pitch, Kohli delivered a masterclass in batting with his highest Test score of 235. Against a disciplined English attack, he batted for almost nine hours, scoring his third double-century of the year. His majestic innings helped India post 631 and win by an innings, sealing the series. It was the hallmark of a captain peaking in his prime.
 
Edgbaston, 2018 – 149 vs England 
In 2014, England had exposed Kohli’s vulnerability. Four years later, he returned to silence the critics. At Edgbaston, he produced a valiant 149 against Anderson and Broad on a seaming track. With little support from the other end, Kohli farmed the strike and carried India within touching distance. Though India lost by 31 runs, this knock is etched in history as one of the finest overseas hundreds by an Indian.
 
Centurion, 2018 – 153 vs South Africa 
On a challenging Centurion track, Kohli showcased grit and class in equal measure. Against a fiery South African pace attack, he ground out a superb 153, almost single-handedly keeping India afloat. No other Indian batter crossed 50, but Kohli’s composure and resilience stood apart, even in defeat.
 
Pune, 2019 – 254 vs South Africa 
Kohli’s magnum opus came in Pune, where he remained unbeaten on 254—his highest Test score. Walking in at 136/2, he anchored the innings with poise and precision, dominating the bowlers with crisp drives and unflinching defense. His 254* helped India post 601/5 and register a crushing innings win, further cementing his legacy as a run-machine in whites.
 
As the curtain falls on Virat Kohli’s illustrious Test career, fans across generations will remember not just the centuries, but the intensity with which he played the game. His journey wasn’t just about records—it was about raising the bar for Indian cricket.
 
Farewell, King Kohli. Test cricket won't be the same without you.

Topics : Virat Kohli India cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

