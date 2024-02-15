NZ vs SA 2nd Test: Chasing 267, New Zealand 40-1 at stumps on Day 3

David Bedingham made a maiden century Thursday to bat an under-rated South Africa lineup to a 266-run lead over New Zealand on the third day of the second cricket test.

New Zealand lost Devon Conway with one ball left in the day's play and was 40-1 at stumps, still 226 behind with two full days remaining. Conway fell lbw to off-spinner Dane Piedt on the fifth ball of the 14th over, only seconds before the scheduled end. Tom Latham was 21 not out.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While Bedingham was at the crease on the way to a career-best 110 and during a 98-run partnership with Keegan Peterson (43), a Proteas team which had been written off before its tour began was in control of the match, setting a difficult chase for New Zealand.



Check India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live score and match updates here



Check India vs England 3rd Test full scorecard and match updates here

South Africa is without most of its leading players who stayed at home to play in a domestic Twenty20 league. After losing the first of two tests by 281 runs, it looked in danger of becoming the first Proteas team to lose a test series against New Zealand.

Bedingham has given South Africa hope of avoiding that record. But the lead he worked so hard to create ended up much smaller than he hoped as South Africa lost its last six wickets for 33 runs.

That was due to tall fast bowler Will O'Rourke who took 5-34, the best innings figures by a New Zealander on test debut, and Glenn Phillips, who took two wickets and two catches as the Proteas innings unraveled. O'Rourke's 9-93 for the match was also the best by a New Zealander on test debut.

It's a real special day, O'Rourke said. I was running in well, the ball felt like it was coming out well and there was a bit of bounce and carry."



I'm ashamed to admit it but there were a few nerves, he added, recounting his thoughts when he had four wickets and there was only one wicket left in the South Africa innings. "I threw a couple down leg side being a bit greedy but it was all good.

The highest successful fourth innings run chase at any ground in New Zealand is 345 by the West Indies at Eden Park, Auckland in 1969.

The 227 New Zealand still needs to win will be demanding on a pitch at Seddon Park which will take turn over the last two days, and Piedt showed just before stumps. Piedt took a career-best 5-89 as South Africa bowled out New Zealand for 211 in its first innings in reply to 242.

In an action-packed start to the final session on Thursday, Petersen fell just two runs short of a century partnership with Bedingham. He was brilliantly caught by Phillips at gully from the bowling of Matt Henry.

Ruan de Swardt (1) top-scored for South Africa with 64 in the first innings but was bowled around his legs by Phillips as he attempted to sweep.

Bedingham reached his century from 127 balls and then was out, chopping a ball from O'Rourke directly to Phillips in the gully. O'Rourke was the only New Zealand bowler Thursday who troubled the South Africa batters with bounce.

Neil Wagner pursued his usual leg theory but took only 1-42 from eight overs and Tim Southee once again went wicketless, having taken only one wicket in the series.

Piedt was caught by Southee at short mid-on from Phillips' bowling and O'Rourke wrapped up the innings, dismissing Shaun von Berg (2) and Dane Paterson (7).