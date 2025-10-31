IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Here's why Team India wearing black armband today

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav-led team India and Mitchell Marsh-led team Australia are taking the field today at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. In a kind gesture, players from both India and Australia are seen wearing black armbands during the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today to honour Ben Austin, a 17-year-old Australian cricketer who tragically passed away after being struck on the neck by a ball during training earlier this week.
The gesture follows after the India and Australian women’s teams also wore the black armband during the second semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Thursday.
Austin was practising in the nets at Ferntree Gully ahead of a T20 match when he was hit on the neck by a ball delivered using a sidearm, commonly known as a “wanger.” Though he was wearing a helmet, it did not include a stem guard, leaving the area exposed. Paramedics rushed him to hospital in critical condition on Tuesday, but despite intensive medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries a day later.
The Community in Mourning
In a statement, the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club said the entire community was devastated by Austin’s death and that his passing would leave a lasting impact on everyone associated with the club. The club also expressed its condolences to his parents, Jace and Tracey, his brothers Cooper and Zach, and everyone who knew him.
The Incident Brings Back Memories of Phil Hughes
Ben Austin’s tragic passing has evoked painful memories of Phil Hughes, the Australian batter who lost his life in a similar manner in 2014 after being struck on the neck by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Hughes’ death led to widespread changes in helmet safety standards, including the introduction of the stem guard—the very piece of equipment missing from Austin’s helmet.
Much like Hughes, Austin’s untimely death has shaken the cricketing fraternity, serving as a stark reminder of the inherent risks in the sport. Players, coaches, and fans have expressed grief and solidarity, reflecting on how such rare but devastating incidents underline the importance of continued safety awareness in cricket.
