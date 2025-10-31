IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Here's why Team India wearing black armband today

Austin was practising in the nets at Ferntree Gully ahead of a T20 match when he was hit on the neck by a ball delivered using a sidearm, commonly known as a “wanger.” Though he was wearing a helmet, it did not include a stem guard, leaving the area exposed. Paramedics rushed him to hospital in critical condition on Tuesday, but despite intensive medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries a day later.

The Incident Brings Back Memories of Phil Hughes

Ben Austin’s tragic passing has evoked painful memories of Phil Hughes, the Australian batter who lost his life in a similar manner in 2014 after being struck on the neck by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Hughes’ death led to widespread changes in helmet safety standards, including the introduction of the stem guard—the very piece of equipment missing from Austin’s helmet.

In a statement, the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club said the entire community was devastated by Austin’s death and that his passing would leave a lasting impact on everyone associated with the club. The club also expressed its condolences to his parents, Jace and Tracey, his brothers Cooper and Zach, and everyone who knew him.