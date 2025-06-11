Home / Cricket / News / India hone their fielding skills with coach T Dilip at Beckenham | Watch

With India entering a transitional phase, fielding has become a key component of their pre-series routine in recent times

Stills from India's fielding session ahead of England Test series
Stills from India's fielding session ahead of England Test series
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Team India continued their preparations for the England Test series with an intense fielding session under the watchful eye of coach T Dilip at Beckenham. With a new-look squad set to take on the challenges of English conditions, the focus is clearly on agility, reflexes and sharpness in the field. As the squad adjusts to life without seasoned stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the energy and enthusiasm during practice are setting the tone for a high-stakes summer ahead.
 
With India entering a transitional phase, fielding has become a key component of their pre-series routine. In a video shared by the BCCI, the players were seen diving, sprinting and throwing with intensity, offering a glimpse into their meticulous preparations ahead of the five-match Test series starting June 20. 
Check full video here:
 

Drills, reflexes and a touch of banter

Fielding coach T Dilip led a series of drills focused on low catches, high takes and precision throws at the stumps. Players gave their all in the session, showcasing their athleticism and hunger to make an impact. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant came close to hitting the stumps with a throw from the deep, letting out a frustrated “Arey yaar” as his throw missed by inches.
 
Shubman Gill, who will lead India for the first time in a full Test series, was visibly impressed by his Gujarat Titans teammate Sai Sudharsan’s reflex catch, responding with admiration. Mohammed Siraj added a light-hearted touch, celebrating one of his catches with an enthusiastic leap.

The road ahead: New faces, new responsibilities

India’s Test squad for the England series features several young faces, with the likes of Nitish Reddy, Karun Nair and Akash Deep eager to prove themselves. With the absence of Rohit and Virat leaving a leadership vacuum, the Shubman-led side has the opportunity to carve out a new identity on English soil.
 
The five Tests will be played across Leeds, Birmingham, London and Manchester from June to August.
   

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

