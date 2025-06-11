India hone their fielding skills with coach T Dilip at Beckenham | Watch

Check full video here:

Drills, reflexes and a touch of banter

Fielding coach T Dilip led a series of drills focused on low catches, high takes and precision throws at the stumps. Players gave their all in the session, showcasing their athleticism and hunger to make an impact. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant came close to hitting the stumps with a throw from the deep, letting out a frustrated “Arey yaar” as his throw missed by inches.

Shubman Gill, who will lead India for the first time in a full Test series, was visibly impressed by his Gujarat Titans teammate Sai Sudharsan’s reflex catch, responding with admiration. Mohammed Siraj added a light-hearted touch, celebrating one of his catches with an enthusiastic leap.