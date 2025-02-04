Business Standard

Ranji Trophy 2025 QFs: Surya, Shivam named in Mumbai squad vs Haryana

Mumbai secured their quarterfinal spot with an emphatic statement-a crushing win by an innings and 456 runs against Meghalaya

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stakes couldn’t be higher as Mumbai, the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions, gear up for a fierce quarterfinal showdown against Haryana in Rohtak from February 8. Adding to the drama, T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube have been drafted into Mumbai's 18-member squad, bringing star power and fire to their campaign.
 
Fresh off their exploits in India’s emphatic 4-1 T20 International series victory over England, Suryakumar and Dube return to the domestic circuit, where their presence could be the X-factor in Mumbai’s title defence. Despite their limited participation in this Ranji season—each playing just one game—their return signals Mumbai's intent to go all guns blazing.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 
 
Mumbai secured their quarterfinal spot with an emphatic statement—a crushing win by an innings and 456 runs against Meghalaya. However, their path has not been without hiccups, including a shocking home defeat to Jammu and Kashmir last month despite fielding stars like Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
 
Haryana, finishing at the top of Group C, pose a formidable challenge at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli. Known for its seamer-friendly conditions, the venue promises a riveting contest.
 
Meanwhile, uncapped Harsh Tanna’s inclusion adds intrigue to the squad as Mumbai banks on experience and fresh talent to reclaim their dominance.
 
Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

