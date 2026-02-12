Ravi Bishnoi backs tech brand Edify as brand ambassador and investor

Technology-led refurbished laptop platform Edify has announced Indian cricketer Ravi Bishnoi as its brand ambassador and angel investor, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion journey. Founded in 2023 and backed by Prime Venture Partners and Beenext, the startup has already served more than 50,000 customers across India and recorded 5x growth over the past year. It is now targeting $10 million in annual recurring revenue by the end of the next financial year.

The partnership signals Edify’s intent to accelerate brand-building efforts as demand for affordable, high-performance computing continues to grow across the country.

Tapping into an $11 Billion Opportunity

India's secondary electronics market is estimated to be worth $11 billion, yet much of it remains unorganised. Refurbished laptops are often sold through offline grey-market channels with minimal quality assurance, creating hesitation among buyers. Edify aims to formalise this space by positioning itself as a technology-first certification layer. Through enterprise asset sourcing, AI-led diagnostics, and transparent grading systems, the company seeks to shift refurbished purchases from being purely price-driven decisions to trusted, brand-led choices. Laptop penetration in India remains low, with only about 9% of households owning a computer. Edify estimates that nearly 220 million households are still awaiting their first laptop, underlining a vast affordability gap that certified refurbished platforms are now working to bridge.

Technology at the Core At the heart of Edify’s operations is a proprietary intelligence stack featuring automated testing, predictive procurement, and workflow optimisation. Each device undergoes a multi-stage certification process powered by data-driven diagnostics, ensuring consistent quality at scale while maintaining strong unit economics. The model reflects a broader evolution in re-commerce, where differentiation increasingly comes from software, data systems, and consumer trust rather than simple inventory aggregation. Bishnoi’s Strategic Alignment Ravi Bishnoi’s association extends beyond endorsement. By investing personally in the company, the cricketer aligns himself with Edify’s focus on digital inclusion and access.

Growing up in a small village near Jodhpur, Bishnoi’s journey resonates with Edify’s mission to democratise premium computing for students, creators, and young professionals. Ashwini Purohit, Co-founder, Edify, said: “India doesn’t lack devices. It lacks trust and accessibility. Our goal has been to rebuild the refurbished category from the ground up with technology, transparency, and strong consumer experience. Ravi joining as both ambassador and investor signals that this shift is becoming mainstream.” Ravi Bishnoi added: “Access to the right tools can change a person’s journey. Edify is making premium laptops accessible to people who need them most, and I’m excited to support that mission both as an ambassador and an investor.”