England vs India 3rd Test: Bumrah to return to Playing 11 at Lord's

England vs India 3rd Test: Bumrah to return to Playing 11 at Lord's

England vs India 3rd Test will begin on July 10 after the conclusion of second Test in Birmingham

Bumrah celebrating five wickets haul in Leeds

Bumrah after taking five wickets haul in Leeds. Photo: @BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a decision that has triggered waves of disbelief across the cricketing fraternity, India has chosen to bench its fiercest pace weapon—Jasprit Bumrah—for the second Test against England, opting instead to unleash him at the hallowed turf of Lord’s for the third encounter.
 
Bumrah’s omission from the India's Playing 11 at Edgbaston, where the second Test commenced on Wednesday, was confirmed by skipper Shubman Gill at the toss. “Just to manage his workload,” Gill told Michael Atherton, “we did get a good break and this is an important match for us. But the third Test being at Lord's, we think there’ll be more in that pitch, so we’ll use him there.”
 
 
Gill’s logic might appear strategic, but not everyone is convinced. Former India coach Ravi Shastri led the chorus of criticism, openly questioning the wisdom of resting a match-fit Bumrah when India is grappling with one of its worst Test runs in a decade.  Check India vs England 2nd Test full scorecard and match details here
 
Cracks in the Armour
 
India’s recent red-ball record is a stark reminder of the slide: just one win in their last nine Tests. Defeats have come from all corners—three against New Zealand, three against Australia, and a five-wicket loss in the opening Test of England vs India Test series at Headingley.

And in the midst of this slump, they’ve chosen to sideline their premier fast bowler—arguably the finest in the world—despite a week-long rest after the first Test. Bumrah had lit up the Leeds pitch with a five-wicket haul in the first innings, reaffirming his value in foreign conditions.
 
Shastri didn’t mince words. "This is a very important match, they’ve had a week off. I am a little surprised Bumrah is not playing this game. It should be taken out of the player's hand,” he said on Sky Sports. “You have to counter-punch almost straightaway. Lord's can come later. This is the important game.”
 
The Workload Dilemma
 
The team management’s decision aligns with their pre-series plan: Bumrah would feature in no more than three of the five Tests. Yet the timing of the rest—a must-win situation in a critical second Test—has baffled many.
 
“Play this one. Make it 1-1 and then give him the option: 'You want to rest at Lord's, rest at Lord's.' You think he’ll rest at Lord’s? No chance if you win this,” Shastri argued. 
 
India has been here before, treading the tightrope between player longevity and on-field urgency. Bumrah himself missed three months of action earlier this year due to a back spasm sustained during the Sydney Test against Australia. Since then, the selectors have remained cautious.
 
And yet, the stakes now feel too high for caution.
 
Lord's Awaits the Return
 
Bumrah’s return for the third Test at Lord’s on July 10 now carries even more weight. Should India falter in the second Test, the series could spiral out of control. Should they triumph, the pressure to perform at Lord’s will mount exponentially.
 
In either scenario, Bumrah’s comeback becomes not just a tactical play—but a turning point in a series already brimming with tension and scrutiny.
 
Will the gamble pay off? The answers lie in the swing of a seam and the roar of Lord’s.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

