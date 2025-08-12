Home / Cricket / News / Sri Lanka's domestic cricket tournaments to be aired live for first time

Sri Lanka's domestic cricket tournaments to be aired live for first time

The domestic competitions organized by Sri Lanka Cricket will be broadcast live for the first time in island's cricket history.

Sri Lanka cricket team
Sri Lanka cricket team beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: X
Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
This will be the first in domestic cricket, Ashley de Silva the CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket told reporters here on Tuesday.

In partnership with Talent TV, the free to air channel all SLC men's domestic cricket, men's and women's A team, emerging team and under 19 team inbound tours will be covered live. 

This will be a good opportunity for the new talented players to show case their talents, so that they will be recognized the country wide, Chamari Athapaththu, the national women's captain said.

'ThinkCube', which has secured the events rights, stated that the focus of coverage in the season would be on 116 games and a further expansion would be possible looking at the demand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Cricket NewsSri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

