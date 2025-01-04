Setback for India as Bumrah heads to hospital for scans; Kohli leads India

Business Standard

As day 2 progressed in Sydney, Bumrah was seen going off the field just before lunch and was seen in training gears.

India suffered a significant setback during the second afternoon of the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as Jasprit Bumrah was seen leaving the changeroom in his training kit, accompanied by the medical staff. Reports suggest that Bumrah may have been taken for scans to assess a potential injury.  Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is leading the Indian team in Bumrah's absence.   Bumrah taken to the hospital
 
As day 2 progressed in Sydney, Bumrah was seen going off the field just before lunch and was seen in training gears. He has left the ground with the support staff and is being taken to the hospital for scans on a possible niggle he picked up in the 1st session probably.
 
 
The Indian pacer bowled only one over after lunch before exiting the field, raising concerns about his fitness and availability for the remainder of the match. 

Awaiting official confirmation 
As of now, there has been no official statement regarding the nature or extent of Bumrah’s injury. His absence on the field has sparked speculation, and the team management's response will be crucial to clarifying the situation.
 
Key to India's attack
  Bumrah has been pivotal in India’s pace attack, with his exceptional spells putting Australia under pressure. His potential unavailability could significantly impact India’s bowling strategy as they seek to capitalise on their strong position in the game.
  (This is a developing story, the copy will be updated with latest updates on Bumrah's fitness)

