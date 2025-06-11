Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai Falcons to face Maratha Royals in Mumbai T20 final

Shreyas Iyer-captained SoBo Mumbai Falcons will look to make the most of their current form when they take on Maratha Royals Mumbai South Central in the final of the T20 Mumbai League here on Thursday.

The Iyer-led side recorded four wins in five matches to make it to the summit clash, defeating NaMo Bandra Blasters by five wickets in the semifinal here on Tuesday.

However, Iyer fell for just one in the semis and the Falcons' skipper will look to make amends in the summit clash, which gives him another opportunity to win a trophy a few days after missing the Indian Premier League title with Punjab Kings.