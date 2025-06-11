Home / Cricket / News / Full list of highest run getters in World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle

Full list of highest run getters in World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal finished his WTC campaign on a high note with a remarkable total of 1,798 runs, making him the only Indian player in the top 10.

As the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 cycle nears its conclusion, Joe Root continues to dominate the batting charts, retaining his position as the leading run-scorer. Following the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where Australia secured a 3-1 series win and booked their spot in the WTC final, the standings have started to take shape.  Check WTC final South Africa vs australia full scorecard here 
 
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal finished his WTC campaign on a high note with a remarkable total of 1,798 runs, making him the only Indian player in the top 10 and the only batter across all teams to cross the 1,000-run mark during this cycle. His consistency and dominance with the bat have been standout features for India.
 
Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 run-getters in the current WTC cycle, followed by the top 5 batters from each participating nation 
Most runs in World Test championship 2023-25 cycle
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
JE Root (ENG) 2023–2024 22 40 4 1968 262 54.66 3006 65.46 7 7 1 186 9
YBK Jaiswal (IND) 2023–2025 19 36 2 1798 214* 52.88 2738 65.66 4 10 3 207 39
BM Duckett (ENG) 2023–2024 22 41 1 1470 153 36.75 1743 84.33 2 8 2 187 7
HC Brook (ENG) 2023–2024 17 29 0 1463 317 50.44 1755 83.36 4 7 1 144 17
UT Khawaja (AUS) 2023–2025 19 37 3 1422 232 41.82 3168 44.88 2 6 2 149 5
SPD Smith (AUS) 2023–2025 19 35 3 1324 141 41.37 2549 51.94 5 4 2 133 11
TM Head (AUS) 2023–2025 19 34 1 1177 152 35.66 1452 81.06 3 5 4 151 13
Z Crawley (ENG) 2023–2024 19 34 0 1175 189 34.55 1509 77.86 1 8 3 152 10
KS Williamson (NZ) 2023–2024 11 22 1 1152 156 54.85 2128 54.13 5 4 1 134 6
PHKD Mendis (SL) 2024–2025 11 20 2 1123 182* 62.38 1702 65.98 5 3 0 116 23
 

