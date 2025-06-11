Full list of highest run getters in World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle

Check WTC final South Africa vs australia full scorecard here As the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 cycle nears its conclusion, Joe Root continues to dominate the batting charts, retaining his position as the leading run-scorer. Following the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where Australia secured a 3-1 series win and booked their spot in the WTC final, the standings have started to take shape.

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal finished his WTC campaign on a high note with a remarkable total of 1,798 runs, making him the only Indian player in the top 10 and the only batter across all teams to cross the 1,000-run mark during this cycle. His consistency and dominance with the bat have been standout features for India.