Home / Cricket / News / Full list of highest wicket takers in World Test Championship 2023/25 cycle

Full list of highest wicket takers in World Test Championship 2023/25 cycle

The WTC final between Australia and South Africa is set to be an anticipating clash with the Aussies looking to clinch back-to-back titles in the red ball format.

WTC 2023/25
WTC 2023/25
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC), launched in 2019, was created to add greater significance and structure to the traditional format of Test cricket. It operates on a two-year cycle where participating nations compete in Test series and accumulate points. At the end of the cycle, the two highest-ranked teams face off in a final to determine the world’s best Test side.

The highly anticipated WTC Final 2025 is scheduled to be held at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 11 to 15. This marquee event will crown the official Test champions of the current cycle. The final between Australia and South Africa is set to be an anticipating clash with the Aussies looking to clinch back-to-back titles in the red ball format. South Africa however, will pose a decent threat for the Aussies, and would look to clinch their maiden title by winning the one-off Test.  Check WTC final South Africa vs australia full scorecard here

 Leading the race for the highest wicket-taker is India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who has delivered a phenomenal performance with 75 wickets to his name. Trailing closely behind is Australia’s Pat Cummins, who could potentially surpass Bumrah during the upcoming Australia vs Sri Lanka Test series.  Here’s a look at the top bowlers in this prestigious edition of the World Test Championship:

Most wickets in World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle
Rank Player Wickets Best Bowling in Innings (BBI) Innings
1 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 75 6/45 27
2 Pat Cummins (AUS) 68 6/91 31
3 Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 63 7/71 26
4 Mitchell Starc (AUS) 63 6/48 29
5 Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 57 5/31 24
6 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 55 5/41 25
7 Gus Atkinson (ENG) 52 7/45 21
8 Chris Woakes (ENG) 51 5/62 24
9 Nathan Lyon (AUS) 51 6/65 23
10 Prabath Jayasuriya (SL) 49 6/42 19
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS head-to-head, London weather, toss stats

ICC WTC 2025 Final: Australia's road to the final vs South Africa

ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa's road to the final vs Australia

Suresh Raina congratulates MS Dhoni on ICC Hall of Fame induction

South Africa announces playing 11 for ICC WTC 2025 final vs Australia

Topics :ICC World Test ChampionshipAustralia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story