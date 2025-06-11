Full list of highest wicket takers in World Test Championship 2023/25 cycle

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC), launched in 2019, was created to add greater significance and structure to the traditional format of Test cricket. It operates on a two-year cycle where participating nations compete in Test series and accumulate points. At the end of the cycle, the two highest-ranked teams face off in a final to determine the world’s best Test side.

The highly anticipated WTC Final 2025 is scheduled to be held at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London from June 11 to 15. This marquee event will crown the official Test champions of the current cycle. The final between Australia and South Africa is set to be an anticipating clash with the Aussies looking to clinch back-to-back titles in the red ball format. South Africa however, will pose a decent threat for the Aussies, and would look to clinch their maiden title by winning the one-off Test.