Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / We need to look at this week as celebration piece: Lyon ahead of WTC final

We need to look at this week as celebration piece: Lyon ahead of WTC final

Nathan Lyon said he views the ICC World Test Championship final not just as a title decider, but another rung in Australia's climb toward all-time greatness

Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon believes the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final is not just a contest for the title, but a moment to appreciate Australia’s journey over the last two years. As Australia prepares to defend their crown against South Africa at Lord’s, Lyon said the team should see this occasion as a celebration of consistency and resilience across formats and conditions. The 37-year-old off-spinner, who was pivotal in the 2023 final win over India, maintained that while greatness is still a work in progress, the current group is on the right path. Australia, who finished second on the WTC league table, were the only unbeaten side during the 2023–25 cycle, winning four of their six series. 
 

Another step toward greatness

Lyon said he views the final not just as a title decider, but another rung in Australia’s climb toward greatness. He acknowledged that while the team isn’t quite there yet, their collective ambition is firmly set on joining the ranks of Australia’s legendary Test sides. Reflecting on their past success, Lyon stated the players should be proud of their efforts across both home and away conditions over the last two years.

Respecting South Africa’s strong run

The experienced spinner noted that South Africa’s consistency through the WTC cycle made them worthy finalists. He stressed that despite Australia’s familiarity with this stage, the Proteas deserved the "home" dressing room at Lord’s after topping the table with a 69.44 per cent points percentage. He called the upcoming match a tough international contest, saying Australia must be quick to adapt to the challenges the Proteas bring.

Depth in bowling and county cricket experience

Lyon also spoke about the strength and hunger in Australia’s bowling unit, mentioning that players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland continue to push each other to improve. He highlighted the value of county cricket experience, pointing to Cameron Green and others who gained valuable exposure in English conditions this year, including Lyon himself during his stint with Lancashire.
 

More From This Section

Nicholas Pooran

Former WI skipper Pooran announces retirement from international cricket

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni inducted into ICC Hall of Fame 2025 alongside Hayden, Amla

Ashwin TNPL

Ravichandran Ashwin's surprise boorish behaviour in TNPL draws attention

IND A vs ENG A

Kotian, Kamboj fifties power India A's lead past 400 in 2nd unofficial Test

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

BCCI confirms venue changes for India's upcoming home cricket season

Topics : Nathan Lyon Australia cricket team South Africa cricket team ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon