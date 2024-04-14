Home / Cricket / News / T20Is 6 sixes in an over: Nepal's Airee joins Pollard, Yuvraj in elite list

T20Is 6 sixes in an over: Nepal's Airee joins Pollard, Yuvraj in elite list

The 24-year-old Airee remained unbeaten on a 21-ball 64 that included three fours and seven sixes at a monstrous strike rate of 304.76

Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee hits six sixes in an over in T20Is, joins Yuvraj and Pollard. Photo: X
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 12:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Till now only India's Yuvraj Singh and West Indies' Kieron Pollard had managed to hit six sixes in an over in a T20 international. But Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee joined the two legends in an elite list of cricketers hitting six sixes in an over in international cricket. 

Batting against Qatar at the Al Amerat Stadium in Almerat on Saturday, April 13 during the  ACC Men's Premier Cup T20, Airee smashed medium-pacer Kamran Khan for six sixes in the last over of the innings. While Yuvraj had hit his six sixes against Stuart Broad during the T20 World Cup in 2007, Pollard did it against Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya in 2021. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The 24-year-old Airee remained unbeaten on a 21-ball 64 that included three fours and seven sixes at a monstrous strike rate of 304.76. Aasif Sheikh made 52 as Nepal posted 210 for seven. They had already beaten Malaysia by five wickets in the opening match on Friday.

5th cricketer to do it internationally 

Aerie became the fifth batsman ever to achieve this rare feat in international cricket, with Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa and USA's Jaskaran Malhotra completing it in ODIs earlier.

Airee had hit six consecutive sixes before

However, Airee is no stranger to hitting six sixes. During Nepal's Hangzhou Asian Games T20I clash against Mongolia in September last year, he had pummeled six consecutive sixes across two overs.

That match also saw Nepal posting a world-record 314 for three before bowling out the opponent for 41.

Also Read

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

IPL 2024 - most runs to most sixes: SRH vs MI match breaks many T20 record

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

IND vs AUS T20s: Suryakumar named captain; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah rested

IPL 2024 today's match: MI vs CSK Playing 11, live match time, Streaming

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

IPL 2024 today's match: KKR vs LSG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Is Hardik injured? Here's why Doull said MI captain lying about his injury

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :T20 internationalsNepalCricket

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 12:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story