IPL 2024: MI vs CSK head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

Mumbai vs Chennai head-to-head: The MI side holds the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head, winning 21 of the 38 encounters between the two sides

MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Head to Head Stats. Photo: Sportzpics
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 9:38 PM IST
In match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 14 (Sunday) starting at 7:30 pm IST. 

It is the El Classico of IPL and it has been like that throughout the history of the league with Chennai coming trumps sometimes and Mumbai the other. However, the MI side holds the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head, winning 21 of the 38 encounters between the two sides. 

MI vs CSK Head to head in IPL history

Mumbai and Chennai have played against each other in only three matches. Chennai has dominated the meetings between the two sides, winning all the matches. Mumbai would look to achieve their first victory when they host Chennai. 

Total matches played: 38
Chennai Super Kings won: 17
Mumbai Indians won: 21
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0

MI vs CSK Head to Head at different venues 

  P CSK MI T
Overall 38 17 21 -
At Venues
Arun Jaitley Stadium 2 1 1 -
Brabourne Stadium 2 1 1 -
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 2 2 - -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 2 - -
Eden Gardens 2 - 2 -
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 1 - -
MA Chidambaram Stadium 9 3 6 -
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1 -
Newlands 1 - 1 -
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 1 - 1 -
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 - -
St George's Park 1 1 - -
The Wanderers Stadium 1 1 - -
Wankhede Stadium 11 4 7 -
In Countries
India 31 12 19 -
South Africa 3 2 1 -
United Arab Emirates 4 3 1 -

MI vs CSK head-to-head in Mumbai

Matches played: 11
Chennai Super Kings: 4
Mumbai Indians: 7

MI vs CSK head-to-head in Chennai 

Matches played: 9
Chennai Super Kings: 3
Mumbai Indians: 6

Wankhede Stadium IPL record

City Mumbai
Country India
First Match 20/04/08
Last T20 Match 11/04/24
Matches Played 112
Matches Won Batting First 51 (45.54%)
Matches Won Batting Second 61 (54.46%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 59 (52.68%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 53 (47.32%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Highest Individual Innings 133* A B de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 10/05/2015 v Mumbai Indians
Best Bowling 5/18
5/18		 Harbhajan Singh (Mumbai Indians)
Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore)		 22/04/2011 v Chennai Super Kings
08/05/2022 v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Highest Team Innings 235/1 (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 10/05/2015 v Mumbai Indians
Lowest Team Innings 67 (Kolkata Knight Riders) 16/05/2008 v Mumbai Indians
Highest Run Chase Achieved 214/4 (Mumbai Indians) 30/04/2023 v Rajasthan Royals
Average Runs per Wicket 27.26
Average Runs per Over 8.52
Average Score Batting First 169.43

Mumbai pitch report for MI vs CSK match

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has been a pyre batting wicket with targets of 200 looking like 170. In fact, in all three matches at this venue, run-making has not been the problem once the batters have applied themselves. Therefore in this game too, Mumbai would most likely see a batting-friendly wicket and the skipper winning the toss would look to field first. 

Mumbai weather forecast during MI vs CSK IPL match

There are going to be no clouds in the sky in Mumbai on April 14. However, the temperatures will be between 31 and 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 33 per cent at 7 pm to 50 per cent at 11 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

