IPL 2024: MI vs CSK head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

Mumbai and Chennai have played against each other in only three matches. Chennai has dominated the meetings between the two sides, winning all the matches. Mumbai would look to achieve their first victory when they host Chennai.
MI vs CSK Head to Head at different venues
|P
|CSK
|MI
|T
|Overall
|38
|17
|21
|-
|At Venues
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|Brabourne Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Eden Gardens
|2
|-
|2
|-
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|-
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|9
|3
|6
|-
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Newlands
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|-
|St George's Park
|1
|1
|-
|-
|The Wanderers Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Wankhede Stadium
|11
|4
|7
|-
|In Countries
|India
|31
|12
|19
|-
|South Africa
|3
|2
|1
|-
|United Arab Emirates
|4
|3
|1
|-
|City
|Mumbai
|Country
|India
|First Match
|20/04/08
|Last T20 Match
|11/04/24
|Matches Played
|112
|Matches Won Batting First
|51 (45.54%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|61 (54.46%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|59 (52.68%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|53 (47.32%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Individual Innings
|133*
|A B de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|10/05/2015 v Mumbai Indians
|Best Bowling
| 5/18
5/18
| Harbhajan Singh (Mumbai Indians)
Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
| 22/04/2011 v Chennai Super Kings
08/05/2022 v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Highest Team Innings
|235/1 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|10/05/2015 v Mumbai Indians
|Lowest Team Innings
|67 (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|16/05/2008 v Mumbai Indians
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|214/4 (Mumbai Indians)
|30/04/2023 v Rajasthan Royals
|Average Runs per Wicket
|27.26
|Average Runs per Over
|8.52
|Average Score Batting First
|169.43
