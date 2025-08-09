Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Australia skipper Mitch Marsh confirms opening pair for T20 World Cup 2026

Australia skipper Mitch Marsh confirms opening pair for T20 World Cup 2026

Captain Mitchell Marsh, who has been recovering from an injury that sidelined him during the Champions Trophy earlier this year, confirmed he won't be taking up bowling duties in the near future.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read

Listen to This Article

Fresh off a dominant 5-0 series whitewash over the West Indies in T20Is, despite missing several key players, Australia is building solid momentum ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, which is set to take place in India and Sri Lanka.
 
Captain Mitchell Marsh, who has been recovering from an injury that sidelined him during the Champions Trophy earlier this year, confirmed he won’t be taking up bowling duties in the near future. Instead, he’s focusing on rebuilding his strength.
 
“For me, bowling is currently off the table,” Marsh said during a media interaction in Darwin ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa. “It’s not forever, though. We’ll assess it series by series. Thankfully, we’ve got a lot of depth in our squad.”
 
 
Top Order locked for T20 WC?
 
Marsh also all but confirmed Australia’s opening pair for the World Cup. “It’ll be myself and Heady (Travis Head) at the top going forward,” he stated. 

The duo has developed a solid partnership in recent years, and Marsh emphasized their chemistry as a strength going into the tournament. 
 
Flexibility remains a major talking point for the Aussie team.“The message leading into the World Cup has been about adaptability. We’ve got players who can fill multiple roles, and that’s vital in T20 cricket,” Marsh explained.
 
During Travis Head’s absence in the Caribbean series, Glenn Maxwell stepped up and partnered Marsh at the top, delivering a series of impactful cameos.
 
Tim David set for a promotion?
 
Marsh also hinted at a potential shift in the batting order, suggesting that big-hitter Tim David could be promoted up the lineup following his blistering century against the West Indies—a record-breaking knock that came off just 37 balls, the fastest by an Australian in T20 internationals.
 
“We’ve had discussions around that. We saw how well it worked in the Caribbean when he came in earlier than usual,” Marsh said.
“His ability to clear the boundary consistently is unmatched. The more balls he faces, the more games he can potentially win for us.”
 
Following the T20Is against South Africa, Australia will continue their preparations with three ODIs across Darwin, Cairns, and Mackay.
 
With just 15 matches left before the T20 World Cup begins, Marsh stressed the importance of refining their game plan and enjoying the journey.
 
“We’re focused on perfecting our style of play and making sure everyone is enjoying the cricket. And of course, we want to keep winning.”

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

