'Wasn't aware of omission until announcement': Jitesh Sharma on T20 WC snub

Jitesh's return to the T20I fold came in September 2025, during India's Asia Cup campaign in the UAE.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 5:02 PM IST
India's wicket-keeper, Jitesh Sharma, revealed the emotional impact of his exclusion from the 15-member T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Just a day after being part of the T20I team during India’s South Africa series in Ahmedabad, Jitesh found himself omitted from the rejigged squad. The news left him heartbroken, as he had been a crucial part of the team's preparations.
 
Journey to the T20I Team
 
Jitesh's return to the T20I fold came in September 2025, during India’s Asia Cup campaign in the UAE. Though initially a back-up to Sanju Samson, he quickly rose through the ranks after Samson’s struggles in the middle order on the Australia tour. Jitesh played seven consecutive matches, including the final T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad.
 
The Unexpected Omission
 
The 32-year-old wicket-keeper was caught off guard when the squad for the T20 World Cup was announced, and he was not included. The selectors, led by chairman Ajit Agarkar, made the decision to drop Jitesh and vice-captain Shubman Gill, while recalling Ishan Kishan as the back-up opener and wicket-keeper, along with finisher Rinku Singh. 
 
Processing the Snub
 
In an interview with CricTracker, Jitesh opened up about his reaction to the snub. “I wasn’t aware of my omission until the squad was announced,” he said. Although initially shocked, he later understood the selectors' explanation. After having discussions with the coaches and selectors, Jitesh felt that their reasoning was fair, and he came to terms with the decision.
 
Moving Forward
 
Although the snub was painful for Jitesh, he found solace in conversations with his family and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting coach, Dinesh Karthik. Reflecting on the situation, he shared, "It was heartbreaking, as I had worked very hard to play in the ICC T20 World Cup. But that's destiny, and I can’t deny it." Despite the initial shock, he was able to move on and focus on the future.
 
Jitesh's journey highlights the resilience required in professional sports, as he continues to focus on his game and future opportunities.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 5:02 PM IST

