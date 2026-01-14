'Wasn't aware of omission until announcement': Jitesh Sharma on T20 WC snub

India's wicket-keeper, Jitesh Sharma, revealed the emotional impact of his exclusion from the 15-member T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Just a day after being part of the T20I team during India’s South Africa series in Ahmedabad, Jitesh found himself omitted from the rejigged squad. The news left him heartbroken, as he had been a crucial part of the team's preparations.

Journey to the T20I Team

Jitesh's return to the T20I fold came in September 2025, during India’s Asia Cup campaign in the UAE. Though initially a back-up to Sanju Samson, he quickly rose through the ranks after Samson’s struggles in the middle order on the Australia tour. Jitesh played seven consecutive matches, including the final T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

The Unexpected Omission The 32-year-old wicket-keeper was caught off guard when the squad for the T20 World Cup was announced, and he was not included. The selectors, led by chairman Ajit Agarkar, made the decision to drop Jitesh and vice-captain Shubman Gill, while recalling Ishan Kishan as the back-up opener and wicket-keeper, along with finisher Rinku Singh. Processing the Snub In an interview with CricTracker, Jitesh opened up about his reaction to the snub. "I wasn't aware of my omission until the squad was announced," he said. Although initially shocked, he later understood the selectors' explanation. After having discussions with the coaches and selectors, Jitesh felt that their reasoning was fair, and he came to terms with the decision.