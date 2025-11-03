Watershed moment in women's cricket: Mazumdar after India win ODI World Cup

The Indian women’s cricket team kept its date with history on Sunday, lifting its maiden ICC Women’s World Cup with a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The win, which ended decades of near-misses, was described by head coach Amol Mazumdar as a “watershed moment” for the sport in India.

What did Amol Mazumdar say after India’s historic win?

“I’m speechless. Absolutely proud. They deserve every bit of this moment,” Mazumdar said, visibly moved after the team’s triumph. “The hard work, the belief — they’ve made every Indian proud. We never saw those as losses,” he said, referring to India’s two close defeats in the group stage. “We dominated most of those matches. We just needed to finish better — and once we did, there was no looking back.”

Calling it a defining moment for the sport, Mazumdar added, “It’s a watershed moment. The ripple effects will be felt for generations. Magical — that’s what Shafali was today. Semi-final, final — she turns up every time. Runs, wickets, catches — complete performance. Couldn’t be prouder.” ALSO READ: 1973 to 2025: Full list of ICC Women's World Cup winners and runners-up How did India seal the title? Shafali Verma, the 21-year-old batter who wasn’t even in the reserves a week before the knockouts, produced an unforgettable all-round performance. Her blistering 87 off 78 balls powered India to 298 for 7 — their third-highest ODI total without a century. She then returned with the ball to claim two crucial wickets, ensuring South Africa’s chase never gained momentum.

The experienced Deepti Sharma (5 for 39) and young pacer Shree Charani (1 for 48) delivered under immense pressure to complete the perfect finish. Deepti’s five-wicket haul — capped by the final scalp of Nadine de Klerk — sealed South Africa’s fate at 246 all out, sparking euphoric celebrations across the stadium. How does this compare to India’s cricketing past? For many, the moment echoed the spirit of June 25, 1983 — when Kapil Dev’s men lifted the nation’s first World Cup at Lord’s. Forty-two years later, November 2, 2025, will now stand as the date when India’s women’s team etched its name in gold.

In the stands was India’s men’s skipper Rohit Sharma, who, with memories of the 2023 heartbreak still fresh, watched with folded hands. “You could sense his relief,” said a team official. “It was emotional for everyone who’s lived through those finals.” Who starred in India’s title-winning performance? ALSO READ: How much money will the winner and runner-up of ICC Women's World Cup get? Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave India a flying start, adding 100 runs in quick time before Chloe Tryon dismissed Mandhana for 45. Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with valuable runs, while Deepti and Richa Ghosh’s late flourish took India close to the 300-mark.

Shafali’s innings — filled with seven boundaries and two sixes — stood out for its audacity and control. When she fell for 87, she had already done the heavy lifting. Deepti’s composed fifty and Richa’s quickfire 34 added crucial runs to India’s tally. In reply, South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt led from the front with a majestic 101 off 98 balls, but her effort went in vain as wickets tumbled at regular intervals. Verma’s twin strikes — dismissing Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp — broke the backbone of the chase. Why is this win being called a watershed moment?

For Mazumdar, the triumph is more than just about silverware — it’s about redefining opportunity and aspiration. “This will change how young girls see cricket,” he said. “This win will echo across every small town, every academy, every playground in India.” ALSO READ: Highest run getter and wicket taker in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 The coach, long regarded as one of Indian cricket’s most underappreciated talents, found personal closure in the triumph. Often referred to as the “nearly man” of Indian cricket for his prolific domestic record without a Test cap, Mazumdar’s leadership of the women’s team has now delivered what he once sought — global glory.