IND vs AUS: Bumrah is currently under medical observation: Prasidh Krishna

IND vs AUS: Bumrah is currently under medical observation: Prasidh Krishna

Jasprit Bumrah took the field with the Indian team on Day 2 of the Sydney Test, but unlike his marathon spells throughout the series, he only bowled eight overs in the first session

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

The Indian cricket team suffered an early blow on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney when Indian skipper and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah left the field due to an injury. The pacer was then taken to hospital for scans, leaving India without their most successful bowler of this series. Md Siraj, Nitish Reddy, and Prasidh Krishna took charge in Bumrah's absence and restricted Australia to 181 in the first innings, handing India a small but important four-run lead. Bumrah returned to the ground and joined the team in the dressing room, and while his movements might not have looked concerning as he casually jogged upstairs upon his return, his availability with the ball in the second innings remains a mystery.
 
 
Bumrah is under observation: Prasidh Krishna 
The returning pacer Prasidh Krishna, who joined the post-day press conference on Saturday for Team India, gave the only official update on Bumrah’s situation after his trip to the hospital. Krishna told the media that Jasprit Bumrah suffered a back spasm and was taken for scans to confirm the extent of the injury. He also said that Bumrah is currently under the observation of the medical team and that we will get to know more about his condition in due time.
 
What actually happened? 
Jasprit Bumrah took the field with the Indian team on Day 2 of the Sydney Test, but unlike his marathon spells throughout the series, he only bowled eight overs in the first session before finally deciding to go for scans post-lunch. However, he did leave his mark in just eight overs, dismissing the in-form Marnus Labuschagne to take his wicket tally in the series to 32. 
Final call on Sunday 

As per a report from The Times of India, Jasprit Bumrah is feeling good and will be available to bat for India in the second innings, but the call on whether he will join the action with the ball or not will be taken after observing his condition on Sunday morning. 
 
Bumrah creates a new record in Sydney 
Before his unfortunate exit from the field, Jasprit Bumrah surpassed Bishan Singh Bedi’s record for the most Test wickets by an Indian bowler in Australia. Bumrah, starting the Test with 30 wickets, took two more, breaking Bedi’s record of 31 wickets from the 1977-78 tour. Leading the Indian team in Rohit Sharma’s absence, Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja on Day 1 and Marnus Labuschagne on the morning of Day 2, reaching this significant milestone. Bumrah’s achievement makes him the Indian bowler with the most wickets in a single Test series in Australia.

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

