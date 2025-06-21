ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 2: Pant-Bumrah shine as India keep ENG in check

Day 2 at Headingley delivered a gripping contest as India, powered by Rishabh Pant’s stroke-filled century and Jasprit Bumrah’s incisive bowling, maintained a firm grip on the opening Test. The morning belonged to India, who began from a position of strength and extended their dominance through disciplined batting. However, England clawed back with a burst of wickets before lunch and later with the bat through Ollie Pope. Despite losing early ground, the hosts ended the day on a steady note, thanks to Pope’s fighting hundred. With both sides landing key blows across three sessions, the match remains delicately poised, though India still hold the upper hand with a healthy first-innings total and three English wickets already back in the pavilion.

Pant’s century headlines India’s strong start

Rishabh Pant gave India the ideal launchpad in the morning session, bringing up his century with trademark aggression. Team management reportedly lauded his knock as “the innings that set the tone for the day.” Shubman Gill, who had crossed 150, fell soon after to Shoaib Bashir, triggering a collapse. England’s bowlers bounced back impressively, taking four wickets for just 24 runs. Stokes removed Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur, while Tongue accounted for Pant to swing momentum back slightly in England’s favour.

Tongue shine in second session India post 471

The post-lunch session saw Josh Tongue dismantle India’s tail. He dismissed Bumrah, Jadeja, and Prasidh Krishna in quick succession, sealing his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests. India were bowled out for 471, a total that reflected their early control but also left a sense of what could’ve been with better lower-order resistance.