Who tops the run charts in the India vs England Test series since 1932?

The eagerly awaited Test series between India and England has begun in Leeds, marking the start of a five-match battle. Team India, now led by newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill, is eyeing a historic achievement, their first Test series win on English soil since 2007.
The series carries added significance as it ushers in a new era for Indian cricket following the retirement of stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With a young core and fresh leadership, India will be looking to overcome past challenges in England and make a strong statement early in the World Test Championship cycle.
Most runs in India vs England Tests
|Most runs in India vs England Test series
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|JE Root (ENG)
|2012–2024
|30
|55
|6
|2846
|218
|58.08
|5171
|55.03
|10
|11
|1
|306
|8
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|1990–2012
|32
|53
|4
|2535
|193
|51.73
|4855
|52.21
|7
|13
|–
|357
|8
|SM Gavaskar (IND)
|1971–1986
|38
|67
|2
|2483
|221
|38.2
|6245
|39.75
|4
|16
|3
|263
|6
|AN Cook (ENG)
|2006–2018
|30
|54
|3
|2431
|294
|47.66
|5374
|45.23
|7
|9
|1
|283
|3
|V Kohli (IND)
|2012–2022
|28
|50
|3
|1991
|235
|42.36
|3824
|52.06
|5
|9
|6
|235
|2
|R Dravid (IND)
|1996–2011
|21
|37
|5
|1950
|217
|60.93
|4715
|41.35
|7
|8
|1
|253
|0
|GR Viswanath (IND)
|1971–1982
|30
|54
|4
|1880
|222
|37.6
|4544
|41.37
|4
|12
|3
|213
|1
|CA Pujara (IND)
|2012–2022
|27
|49
|4
|1778
|206*
|39.51
|4090
|43.47
|5
|7
|3
|225
|2
|GA Gooch (ENG)
|1979–1993
|19
|33
|2
|1725
|333
|55.64
|3221
|53.55
|5
|8
|1
|209
|10
|DB Vengsarkar (IND)
|1977–1990
|26
|43
|6
|1589
|157
|42.94
|KP Pietersen (ENG)
|2006-2012
|16
|28
|1
|1581
|202*
|58.55
|2573
|61.44
|6
|6
|1
|204
|12
|DI Gower (ENG)
|1979-1990
|24
|37
|6
|1391
|200*
|44.87
|2813
|49.44
|2
|6
|3
|155
|3
|KF Barrington (ENG)
|1959-1967
|14
|21
|3
|1355
|172
|75.27
|706
|45.89
|3
|9
|-
|125
|8
|N Kapil Dev (IND)
|1979-1993
|27
|39
|6
|1355
|116
|41.06
|1589
|85.27
|2
|8
|4
|179
|21
|IR Bell (ENG)
|2006-2014
|20
|35
|3
|1343
|235
|41.96
|2416
|55.58
|4
|4
|3
|176
|8
|M Azharuddin (IND)
|1984-1996
|15
|24
|2
|1278
|182
|58.09
|2235
|57.18
|6
|3
|1
|155
|2
|JM Bairstow (ENG)
|2012-2024
|23
|42
|2
|1261
|114*
|31.52
|2098
|60.1
|2
|6
|8
|150
|15
|IT Botham (ENG)
|1979-1982
|14
|17
|-
|1201
|208
|70.64
|1662
|72.26
|5
|5
|1
|117
|24
|VL Manjrekar (IND)
|1951-1964
|17
|29
|2
|1181
|189*
|43.74
|-
|-
|3
|5
|4
|107
|0
|MS Dhoni (IND)
|2006-2014
|21
|37
|2
|1157
|99
|33.05
|2250
|51.42
|-
|12
|5
|145
|12
|MW Gatting (ENG)
|1981-1993
|16
|27
|6
|1155
|207
|55
|2275
|50.76
|3
|3
|3
|141
|7
|RG Sharma (IND)
|2014-2024
|14
|26
|2
|1147
|161
|47.79
|2173
|52.78
|4
|4
|-
|136
|16
|FM Engineer (IND)
|1961-1974
|18
|33
|3
|1113
|121
|37.1
|1734
|56.4
|1
|8
|2
|137
|0
|R Ashwin (IND)
|2012-2024
|24
|38
|5
|1086
|106
|32.9
|1974
|55.01
|1
|6
|2
|132
|8
|G Boycott (ENG)
|1967-1982
|13
|22
|3
|1084
|246*
|57.05
|2688
|40.32
|4
|2
|-
|103
|1
Most runs for India vs England in Tests
1. Sachin Tendulkar
The legendary Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of Indian batters with the most Test runs against England. In 32 matches, he amassed 2535 runs at an average of 51.73, including seven centuries. His first hundred against England came as a teenager in 1990, marking the start of a remarkable run-scoring journey that included many scores in the nineties.
2. Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar, the first player to breach the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket, scored 2483 runs in 38 matches against England. Averaging 38.20, his standout performance was a magnificent 221 during the 1979 tour, nearly pulling off a famous win for India.
3. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has scored 1991 runs in 28 Tests against England, averaging 42.36. While he endured a tough phase during the 2014 England tour, he bounced back with nearly 600 runs in the 2018 series. His best knock remains a double century (235) during the home series in 2016.
4. Rahul Dravid
One of India’s most dependable batters, Rahul Dravid scored 1950 runs in 21 Tests against England at a superb average of 60.93. His gritty 95 on debut in 1996 and a stellar 2011 series stand out. Dravid also captained India to a historic series win in England in 2007.
5. Gundappa Viswanath
Known for his elegant stroke play, Viswanath made 1880 runs in 30 Tests against England at an average of 37.60, including four centuries and 12 fifties. He was a key figure in India’s batting line-up during the 1970s, often supported by Gavaskar and Vengsarkar Most runs in ENG vs IND Tests played on English soilThe India–England Test rivalry has seen numerous batting greats shine both in England and India. Joe Root leads the overall chart for most runs in England-based Tests between the two nations, amassing 1574 runs at an average of 74.95, followed closely by Sachin Tendulkar with 1575 runs in Indian colours at 54.31. Rahul Dravid and Graham Gooch also feature prominently with over 1100 runs each. Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli, two modern Indian icons, make the list with consistent performances across eras. Most runs in ENG vs IND Tests played on Indian soil
In India, Sunil Gavaskar tops the run chart with 1331 runs, while Root continues his dominance as the highest-scoring English batter on Indian soil with 1272 runs. Alastair Cook, Kevin Pietersen, and Michael Vaughan were also major contributors for England in Indian conditions. Indian stalwarts like GR Viswanath, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Sachin Tendulkar all crossed the 900-run mark in home Tests against England, showcasing India’s batting strength.
Notably, Kohli and Tendulkar appear in both lists, highlighting their adaptability across conditions. This legacy of standout batting performances underscores the rich history and intense competitiveness that define the India–England Test rivalry.