Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Virat Kohli dethrones Rohit to reclaim No. 1 ODI batter ranking after 2021

Virat Kohli dethrones Rohit to reclaim No. 1 ODI batter ranking after 2021

This is the 11th time Kohli has held the top ODI batting ranking. He first reached the summit in October 2013 and has now spent a cumulative 825 days at No. 1, the most by any Indian batter

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has been rewarded for his recent heroics in ODI matches for the men in blue as, in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Wednesday, he dethroned his countryman Rohit Sharma to become the No. 1 batter in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time since 2021.
 
Kohli now leads the batting rankings with 785 rating points to his name. New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, with 784 rating points, is now No. 2 on the list, while Rohit, with 775 rating points, has moved down to the No. 3 spot. Indian skipper Shubman Gill, with 725 rating points, has retained his No. 5 spot, while returning Shreyas Iyer, with 682 rating points at No. 10, is the other Indian batter in the top 10 rankings.
 

ICC ODI batter’s rankings:

Position Team Player Rating
1 India Virat Kohli 785
2 New Zealand Daryl Mitchell 784
3 India Rohit Sharma 775
4 Afghanistan Ibrahim Zadran 764
5 India Shubman Gill 725
6 Pakistan Babar Azam 722
7 Ireland Harry Tector 708
8 West Indies Shai Hope 701
9 Sri Lanka Charith Asalanka 690
10 India Shreyas Iyer 682
  Check India vs New Zealand second ODI match live score and updates here

Kohli’s return to the top

Virat Kohli climbed back to No. 1 after a match-winning 93 off 91 balls against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday during the first ODI match. The innings proved decisive in the rankings reshuffle, pushing him ahead of Rohit and underlining his consistency in the 50-over format.
 
This is the 11th time Kohli has held the top ODI batting ranking. He first reached the summit in October 2013 and has now spent a cumulative 825 days at No. 1, the most by any Indian batter. Overall, he sits 10th on the all-time list, led by West Indies great Vivian Richards.

Also Read

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI live score

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: Gill departs after brilliant 56; India 2 down

UPW vs DC WPL 2026

WPL 2026 UPW vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI playing 11

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Rajkot Stadium

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Rajkot pitch report, key stadium stats

IND vs NZ live streaming

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

Kohli–Rohit recent form

Kohli’s rise has been built on a strong run of scores across formats and conditions. He struck 135, 102 and 65 not out during the home ODI series against South Africa in November–December, and followed it up with a fluent 74 not out against Australia in Sydney in October.
 
Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, slipped to second despite maintaining solid form, highlighting how narrow the margins are at the top. With just 10 rating points separating the top three batters, the battle for No. 1 remains wide open.

Other ODI ranking movements

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has also overtaken Rohit to move up the list after scores of 84 in the same series. Among Indian players, K.L. Rahul climbed one place to 11th, while New Zealand’s Devon Conway jumped three spots to 29th.
 
In the bowling rankings, Mohammad Siraj made notable progress, moving up five places to 15th, while Kyle Jamieson surged 27 places to reach 69th following his recent performances.

More From This Section

UPW vs DC

Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs DC playing 11, live time, streaming

MI vs GG

MI vs GG HIGHLIGHTS WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur fires MI to 7-wicket win vs Gujarat

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants broadcast details

MI vs GG live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?

PAk born USA cricketers took to their social media accounts to report the incident

Pakistan-origin USA cricketers denied Indian visas ahead of T20 World Cup

WPL 2026 MI vs GG playing 11

Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs GG playing 11, live time, streaming

Topics : Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma ICC Rankings Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q3 ResultsTech Mahindra Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayBharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment StatusDividend Stocks TodayBank Holiday TodayIMD Cold Wave Read WarningShadowfax IPO Price Band