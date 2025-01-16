Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Mumbai Indians reveal their new jersey ahead of new WPL 2025 season

Mumbai Indians reveal their new jersey ahead of new WPL 2025 season

Drawing inspiration from the city's scenic coastline, the jersey features a striking pattern symbolizing the solid rocks along Mumbai's Arabian Sea shores.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Indians have unveiled their vibrant new jersey for the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL), blending the rich coastal heritage of Mumbai with a modern flair. The design retains the iconic blue and gold of the franchise while incorporating dynamic coral accents that reflect a fresh and bold direction for the team.  ALSO READ: RCB sign Charlie Dean to replace Sophie Molineux ahead of WPL 2025
 
Drawing inspiration from the city's scenic coastline, the jersey features a striking pattern symbolizing the solid rocks along Mumbai’s Arabian Sea shores. This design element represents the team’s unwavering resilience and determination, much like the steadfast coastline that has stood the test of time. It’s a perfect metaphor for the Mumbai Indians' philosophy—strong, enduring, and ever-evolving.  Shades of blue intact in Mumbai colours
 
 
The team’s signature blue shade reflects its stable foundation and trustworthiness, qualities that have been central to Mumbai Indians’ identity throughout the years. Gold highlights symbolize the franchise's championship ambitions, while the coral accents infuse the jersey with energy, capturing the spirit of renewal and excitement that the 2025 season brings.
 
With this unique and thoughtfully crafted design, the Mumbai Indians have embraced both their roots and their vision for the future, creating a jersey that stands as a symbol of strength, tradition, and ambition. It marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the team, as they aim for greater glory in the WPL 2025.

More From This Section

Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Tilly Corteen-Coleman: From sibling rivalry to representing England

Kirsty McColl

U19 Women's WC: Kirsty McColl thrilled to follow in her sister's footsteps

U19 Women's World Cup

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: Full squad list of all 16 nations

Rohit Sharma

BCCI considers adding a batting coach to Team India support staff

Durbar Rajshahi

Durbar Rajshahi publicly apologizes after players protest for unpaid fees

Topics : Women's Premier League Cricket Mumbai Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon